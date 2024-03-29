Corporate Actions Announcement

Julius Berger Nigeria Plc hereby announce as follows:

Period Ended 31 December 2023 Proposed Dividend A Final Dividend of N3.00K per 50 kobo share subject to shareholders' approval and appropriate withholding tax will be paid to shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members as at the close of business on the May 31, 2024. Closure of Register The Register of Shareholders will be closed on June 3, 2024 to June 5, 2024. Qualification Date May 31, 2024. Payment Date On June 21, 2024, dividends will be paid electronically to shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Members as at May 31, 2024 and who have completed the e-dividend registration and mandated the Registrar to pay their dividends directly into their Bank accounts. E-Dividend Registration Shareholders who are yet to complete the e-dividend registration are advised to download the Registrar's E-Dividend Mandate Activation Form,which is also available on the website of the Registrars:www.gtlregistrars.com,complete and submit to the Registrar or their respective Banks. Unclaimed Warrants Certificates Dividendand Share Shareholders with dividend warrants and share certificates that have remained unclaimed, or are yet to be presented for payment or returned for validation are advised to complete the e-dividend registration or contact the Registrar. Date of General Meeting The Company's Annual General Meeting will be held at the Shehu Musa Yar'Adua Center, No. 1, Memorial Drive, Abuja, Federal Capital Territory on Thursday June 20, 2024 at 11.00 a.m. Change of Auditors Messrs. PriceWaterHouseCoopers be recommended for appointment as External Auditors of the Company and to conduct the audit for the financial year ended December 31, 2024. Registrar Greenwich Registrars and Data Solutions Limited, 274, Murtala Muhammed Way, Ebute Metta 101 212, Lagos (01)2793160-2,info@gtlregistrars.comwww.gtlregistrars.com Company Secretary 0803 906 7000cecilia.madueke@julius-berger.com

Dated this 28 March 2024

MRS. CECILIA E. MADUEKE COMPANY SECRETARY

Julius Berger Nigeria Plc • RC No. 6852 • TIN 01372101-0001

JBW_3.0/202401

Registered Office: 10 Shettima A. Munguno Crescent | Utako 900 108 | FCT Abuja | Nigeria Website:www.julius-berger.com• Email: info@julius-berger.com • Phone: +234 803 906 7000

Directors: Mr. Mutiu Sunmonu, CON, Chairman • Mr. George Marks, Vice Chairman (German) • Engr. Dr. Lars Richter, Managing Director (German)

Mr. Christian Hausemann, Executive Director, Finance (German) • Mr. Chidi Anya, Esq. • Dr. Ernest Nnaemeka Azudialu-Obiejesi, OFR • Engr. Jafaru Damulak Amb. Adamu Saidu Daura, MFR • Mrs. Belinda Ajoke Disu, CAL • Mr. Ernest Chukwudi Ebi, MFR, FCIB, FIOD • Engr. Goni Musa Sheikh • Mrs. Gladys Olubusola Talabi