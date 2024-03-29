Corporate Actions Announcement
Julius Berger Nigeria Plc hereby announce as follows:
Period Ended
31 December 2023
Proposed Dividend
A Final Dividend of N3.00K per 50 kobo share subject to shareholders' approval and appropriate withholding tax will be paid to shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members as at the close of business on the May 31, 2024.
Closure of Register
The Register of Shareholders will be closed on June 3, 2024 to June 5, 2024.
Qualification Date
May 31, 2024.
Payment Date
On June 21, 2024, dividends will be paid electronically to shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Members as at May 31, 2024 and who have completed the e-dividend registration and mandated the Registrar to pay their dividends directly into their Bank accounts.
E-Dividend Registration
Shareholders who are yet to complete the e-dividend registration are advised to download the Registrar's E-Dividend Mandate Activation Form,which is also available on the website of the Registrars:www.gtlregistrars.com,complete and submit to the Registrar or their respective Banks.
Unclaimed Warrants Certificates
Dividendand
Share
Shareholders with dividend warrants and share certificates that have remained unclaimed, or are yet to be presented for payment or returned for validation are advised to complete the e-dividend registration or contact the Registrar.
Date of General Meeting
The Company's Annual General Meeting will be held at the Shehu Musa Yar'Adua Center, No. 1, Memorial Drive, Abuja, Federal Capital Territory on Thursday June 20, 2024 at 11.00 a.m.
Change of Auditors
Messrs. PriceWaterHouseCoopers be recommended for appointment as External Auditors of the Company and to conduct the audit for the financial year ended December 31, 2024.
Registrar
Greenwich Registrars and Data Solutions Limited, 274, Murtala Muhammed Way, Ebute Metta 101 212, Lagos (01)2793160-2,info@gtlregistrars.comwww.gtlregistrars.com
Company Secretary
0803 906 7000cecilia.madueke@julius-berger.com
3.00K per 50 kobo share subject to shareholders' approval and appropriate withholding tax will be paid to shareholders whose names appear in the
2024, dividends will be paid electronically to shareholders whose names
dividend registration and mandated the Registrar to pay their dividends directly into their
dividend registration are advised to download,which is also available on the,complete and submit to the Registrar
Shareholders with dividend warrants and share certificates that have remained to be presented for payment or returned for validation are advised
The Company's Annual General Meeting will be held at the Shehu Musa Yar'Adua Center, 2024 at 11.00
External Auditors
Greenwich Registrars and Data Solutions Limited, 274, Murtala Muhammed Way,
Dated this 28 March 2024
MRS. CECILIA E. MADUEKE COMPANY SECRETARY
Julius Berger Nigeria Plc • RC No. 6852 • TIN 01372101-0001
JBW_3.0/202401
Registered Office: 10 Shettima A. Munguno Crescent | Utako 900 108 | FCT Abuja | Nigeria Website:www.julius-berger.com• Email: info@julius-berger.com • Phone: +234 803 906 7000
Directors: Mr. Mutiu Sunmonu, CON, Chairman • Mr. George Marks, Vice Chairman (German) • Engr. Dr. Lars Richter, Managing Director (German)
Mr. Christian Hausemann, Executive Director, Finance (German) • Mr. Chidi Anya, Esq. • Dr. Ernest Nnaemeka Azudialu-Obiejesi, OFR • Engr. Jafaru Damulak Amb. Adamu Saidu Daura, MFR • Mrs. Belinda Ajoke Disu, CAL • Mr. Ernest Chukwudi Ebi, MFR, FCIB, FIOD • Engr. Goni Musa Sheikh • Mrs. Gladys Olubusola Talabi
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Julius Berger Nigeria plc published this content on 29 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2024 13:53:03 UTC.