  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Nigeria
  4. Nigerian Stock Exchange
  5. Julius Berger Nigeria Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JBERGER   NGJBERGER009

JULIUS BERGER NIGERIA PLC

(JBERGER)
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2023-06-15
31.00 NGN    0.00%
Julius Berger Nigeria : Corporate announcement - 53rd annual general meeting
PU
05/24Julius Berger Nigeria : Much Excitement and Gratitude in Onitsha as Julius Berger Delivers Second River Niger…
PU
05/13Julius Berger Nigeria : Nccg 2018 template for the financial year ended december 31, 2022
PU
JULIUS BERGER NIGERIA : CORPORATE ANNOUNCEMENT - 53RD ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

06/18/2023 | 10:21am EDT
JBW_2.8/202207

JULIUS BERGER NIGERIA PLC

53RD ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

FCT Abuja, June 16, 2023

At the 53rd Annual General Meeting of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc ("the Company") held on June 15, 2023 at Shehu Musa Yar'Adua Center, I Memorial Drive, FTC Abuja, Members passed the following resolutions to:

  1. Authorise a dividend of ₦2.50K per 50K share. The Dividend payment date shall be June 16, 2023;
  2. Elect Mr. Chidi Anya and Amb. Adamu Saidu Daura, MFR as Directors of the Company;
  3. Approve the re-electionof Engr. Goni Musa Sheikh and Mr. Ernest Chukwudi Ebi, MFR, FCIB, FIOD as Directors of the Company;
  4. Authorise the Directors to fix the remuneration of the Auditors;
  5. Constitute Mr. Ernest Chukwudi Ebi MFR, FCIB, FIOD and Mr. Chidi Anya, the Board's representatives and Sir Sunday Nnamdi Nwosu, KSS, Chief Timothy Adesiyan, and Brig. Gen. Emmanuel Ebije Ikwue, GCON, as the elected 3 (three) Shareholders' representatives into the Statutory Audit Committee for the Financial year ending December 31, 2023;
  6. Approve, until further review, the Directors fees in the sums of ₦6,800,000 (Six Million, Eight Hundred Thousand Naira) for the Non-Executive Directors and ₦11,000,000 (Eleven Million Naira) for the Chairman effective from the January 1, 2023;
  7. Approve the intra-group loan agreement between Julius Berger Nigeria Plc and Julius Berger International GmbH.

CECILIA E. MADUEKE, ESQ

COMPANY SECRETARY

JULIUS BERGER NIGERIA PLC

Julius Berger Nigeria Plc • RC No. 6852 • TIN 01372101-0001

Registered Office: 10 Shettima A. Munguno Crescent | Utako 900 108 | FCT Abuja | Nigeria

Website: www.julius-berger.com • Email: info@julius-berger.com • Phone: +234 803 906 7000

Directors: Mr. M. Sunmonu, CON, Chairman • Mr. G. Marks, Vice Chairman (German) • Engr. Dr. L. Richter, Managing Director (German)

Mr. C. Hausemann, Financial Director (German) • Alh. Z. I. Bayi, Director Administration • Mr. T. Meletschus, Director Corporate Development (German) • Mr. C. O. Anya, Esq.

Dr. E. N. Azudialu-Obiejesi, OFR • Engr. J. Damulak • Amb. A. S. Daura, MFR • Mrs. B. A. Disu, CAL • Mr. E. C. Ebi, MFR, FCIB • Engr. G. M. Sheikh • Mrs. G. O. Talabi

Disclaimer

Julius Berger Nigeria plc published this content on 18 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2023 14:20:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 458 B 696 M 696 M
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 9,68%
Capitalization 49 600 M 75,3 M 75,3 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,11x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,10x
Nbr of Employees 14 043
Free-Float 8,13%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 31,00 NGN
Average target price 29,02 NGN
Spread / Average Target -6,39%
Managers and Directors
Lars Richter Managing Director & Director
Christian Hausemann Financial Director & Director
Mutiu Sunmonu Chairman
Zubairu Ibrahim Bayi Executive Director & Administration Director
Ernest Chukwudi Ebi Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JULIUS BERGER NIGERIA PLC26.53%75
VINCI18.43%68 100
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED13.43%40 590
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED12.71%36 019
QUANTA SERVICES, INC.30.49%26 995
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED41.73%25 503
