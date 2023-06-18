JULIUS BERGER NIGERIA : CORPORATE ANNOUNCEMENT - 53RD ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

JULIUS BERGER NIGERIA PLC

53RD ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

FCT Abuja, June 16, 2023

At the 53rd Annual General Meeting of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc ("the Company") held on June 15, 2023 at Shehu Musa Yar'Adua Center, I Memorial Drive, FTC Abuja, Members passed the following resolutions to:

Authorise a dividend of ₦2.50K per 50K share. The Dividend payment date shall be June 16, 2023; Elect Mr. Chidi Anya and Amb. Adamu Saidu Daura, MFR as Directors of the Company; Approve the re-election of Engr. Goni Musa Sheikh and Mr. Ernest Chukwudi Ebi, MFR, FCIB, FIOD as Directors of the Company; Authorise the Directors to fix the remuneration of the Auditors; Constitute Mr. Ernest Chukwudi Ebi MFR, FCIB, FIOD and Mr. Chidi Anya, the Board's representatives and Sir Sunday Nnamdi Nwosu, KSS, Chief Timothy Adesiyan, and Brig. Gen. Emmanuel Ebije Ikwue, GCON, as the elected 3 (three) Shareholders' representatives into the Statutory Audit Committee for the Financial year ending December 31, 2023; Approve, until further review, the Directors fees in the sums of ₦6,800,000 (Six Million, Eight Hundred Thousand Naira) for the Non-Executive Directors and ₦11,000,000 (Eleven Million Naira) for the Chairman effective from the January 1, 2023; Approve the intra-group loan agreement between Julius Berger Nigeria Plc and Julius Berger International GmbH.

