JULIUS BERGER NIGERIA : HOC ANNOUNCEMENT

JULIUS BERGER NIGERIA PLC ("JULIUS BERGER" OR THE "COMPANY")

AD-HOC ANNOUNCEMENT

₦30 BILLION COMMERCIAL PAPER ISSUANCE PROGRAMME FCT, ABUJA September 23, 2022

Julius Berger has established a ₦30 billion Commercial Paper Issuance Programme (the "CP Programme") approved by the FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited on September 21, 2022, under which Julius Berger may from time-to- time issue commercial papers, denominated in Nigerian Naira, in separate series or tranches subject to compliance with all relevant laws and in accordance with the terms and conditions contained in the CP Programme Memorandum and Applicable Pricing Supplement.

The establishment of the CP Programme will enhance Julius Berger's long-term strategy to strengthen its competitive advantage in the construction sector, and each issuance under the CP Programme will support the Company's short-term working capital and funding requirements. The repayment of all obligations under each series or tranche of Notes issued under the CP Programme will be funded from the Company's cash flows or such other means as may be indicated in the Applicable Pricing Supplement.

Stanbic IBTC Capital Limited acted as the lead arranger while FCMB Capital Markets Limited acted as the joint arranger in connection with the establishment of the CP Programme. Banwo & Ighodalo also acted as Solicitors to the Transaction.

C. E. MADUEKE (MRS.)

COMPANY SECRETARY

Statement on Investors' Relations

Julius Berger Nigeria Plc has a dedicated investors' portal on its corporate website which can be accessed via this link: https://www.julius-berger.com/investor-relations. The Company's Investors' Relations Officer or Company Secretary can also be reached through electronic mail at: jbn.shareholders@julius-berger.comor telephone on: +234 234 803 906 7000 for any investment related enquiry.

