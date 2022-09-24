Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Nigeria
  4. Nigerian Stock Exchange
  5. Julius Berger Nigeria Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JBERGER   NGJBERGER009

JULIUS BERGER NIGERIA PLC

(JBERGER)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-22
25.90 NGN    0.00%
06:35aJULIUS BERGER NIGERIA : Hoc announcement
PU
09/22JULIUS BERGER NIGERIA : Commissions Ultra-Modern Cashew Processing Plant in Epe, Lagos
PU
09/02JULIUS BERGER NIGERIA : Plant and Equipment Academy Graduates First Set of Students
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

JULIUS BERGER NIGERIA : HOC ANNOUNCEMENT

09/24/2022 | 06:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

JBW_2.8/202207

JULIUS BERGER NIGERIA PLC ("JULIUS BERGER" OR THE "COMPANY")

AD-HOC ANNOUNCEMENT

₦30 BILLION COMMERCIAL PAPER ISSUANCE PROGRAMME FCT, ABUJA September 23, 2022

Julius Berger has established a ₦30 billion Commercial Paper Issuance Programme (the "CP Programme") approved by the FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited on September 21, 2022, under which Julius Berger may from time-to- time issue commercial papers, denominated in Nigerian Naira, in separate series or tranches subject to compliance with all relevant laws and in accordance with the terms and conditions contained in the CP Programme Memorandum and Applicable Pricing Supplement.

The establishment of the CP Programme will enhance Julius Berger's long-term strategy to strengthen its competitive advantage in the construction sector, and each issuance under the CP Programme will support the Company's short-term working capital and funding requirements. The repayment of all obligations under each series or tranche of Notes issued under the CP Programme will be funded from the Company's cash flows or such other means as may be indicated in the Applicable Pricing Supplement.

Stanbic IBTC Capital Limited acted as the lead arranger while FCMB Capital Markets Limited acted as the joint arranger in connection with the establishment of the CP Programme. Banwo & Ighodalo also acted as Solicitors to the Transaction.

C. E. MADUEKE (MRS.)

COMPANY SECRETARY

Statement on Investors' Relations

Julius Berger Nigeria Plc has a dedicated investors' portal on its corporate website which can be accessed via this link: https://www.julius-berger.com/investor-relations. The Company's Investors' Relations Officer or Company Secretary can also be reached through electronic mail at: jbn.shareholders@julius-berger.comor telephone on: +234 234 803 906 7000 for any investment related enquiry.

Julius Berger Nigeria Plc • RC No. 6852 • TIN 01372101-0001

Registered Office: 10 Shettima A. Munguno Crescent | Utako 900 108 | FCT Abuja | Nigeria

Website: www.julius-berger.com • Email: info@julius-berger.com • Phone: +234 803 906 7000

Directors: Mr. M. Sunmonu, CON, Chairman • Mr. G. Marks, Vice Chairman (German) • Engr. Dr. L. Richter, Managing Director (German)

Mr. C. Hausemann, Financial Director (German) • Alh. Z. I. Bayi, Director Administration • Mr. T. Meletschus, Director Corporate Development (German) • Mr. C. O. Anya, Esq.

Dr. E. N. Azudialu-Obiejesi • Engr. J. Damulak • Amb. A. S. Daura, MFR • Mrs. B. A. Disu, CAL • Mr. E. C. Ebi, MFR, FCIB • Engr. G. M. Sheikh • Mrs. G. O. Talabi

Disclaimer

Julius Berger Nigeria plc published this content on 24 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2022 10:34:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about JULIUS BERGER NIGERIA PLC
06:35aJULIUS BERGER NIGERIA : Hoc announcement
PU
09/22JULIUS BERGER NIGERIA : Commissions Ultra-Modern Cashew Processing Plant in Epe, Lagos
PU
09/02JULIUS BERGER NIGERIA : Plant and Equipment Academy Graduates First Set of Students
PU
08/26JULIUS BERGER NIGERIA : Signs New Contract with Rivers State for Construction of the 11th ..
PU
08/15JULIUS BERGER NIGERIA : Hoc announcement
PU
08/05JULIUS BERGER NIGERIA : PrimeTech Design and Engineering Honours Long-Serving Staff, Commi..
PU
07/28Julius Berger Nigeria Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Month..
CI
07/27JULIUS BERGER NIGERIA PLC : Half-year report
CO
07/22JULIUS BERGER NIGERIA : Literacy Campaign Brings Joy to Schools in Lagos and Ogun States
PU
07/19JULIUS BERGER NIGERIA : Inducted into the Premium Membership of the Nigerian-British Chamb..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 363 B 844 M 844 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 41 440 M 96,3 M 96,3 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,11x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,11x
Nbr of Employees 13 358
Free-Float 8,13%
Chart JULIUS BERGER NIGERIA PLC
Duration : Period :
Julius Berger Nigeria Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 25,90 NGN
Average target price 39,79 NGN
Spread / Average Target 53,6%
Managers and Directors
Lars Richter Managing Director & Director
Christian Hausemann Financial Director & Director
Mutiu Sunmonu Chairman
Zubairu Ibrahim Bayi Executive Director & Administration Director
Ernest Chukwudi Ebi Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JULIUS BERGER NIGERIA PLC15.88%96
VINCI-9.31%46 235
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-1.98%32 174
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED4.40%30 710
QUANTA SERVICES18.36%18 416
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-4.49%18 113