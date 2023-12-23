JULIUS BERGER NIGERIA PLC ("JULIUS BERGER" OR "THE COMPANY")
AD-HOC ANNOUNCEMENT
CESSATION AS SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDER
FCT, ABUJA December 21, 2023
Julius Berger Nigeria Plc (Julius Berger) hereby notifies the Nigerian Exchange Limited and the investing public that Regency Assets Management Limited gave notice of its Cessation as a substantial shareholder by its divestment of 42,404,724 (Forty-Two Million Four Hundred and Four Thousand, Seven Hundred and Twenty-Four) units of shares representing 2.65% of the issued share capital of Julius Berger.
C. E. MADUEKE (MRS.)
COMPANY SECRETARY
JBW_2.8/202207
Statement on Investors' Relations
Julius Berger Nigeria Plc has a dedicated investors' portal on its corporate website which can be accessed via this link: https://www.julius-berger.com/investor-relations. The Company's Investors' Relations Officer can also be reached through electronic mail at jbn.shareholders@julius-berger.comor telephone on: +234 234 803 906 7000 for any investment related enquiry.
