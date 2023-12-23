JULIUS BERGER NIGERIA PLC ("JULIUS BERGER" OR "THE COMPANY")

AD-HOC ANNOUNCEMENT

CESSATION AS SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDER

FCT, ABUJA December 21, 2023

Julius Berger Nigeria Plc (Julius Berger) hereby notifies the Nigerian Exchange Limited and the investing public that Regency Assets Management Limited gave notice of its Cessation as a substantial shareholder by its divestment of 42,404,724 (Forty-Two Million Four Hundred and Four Thousand, Seven Hundred and Twenty-Four) units of shares representing 2.65% of the issued share capital of Julius Berger.

C. E. MADUEKE (MRS.)

COMPANY SECRETARY