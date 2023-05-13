JULIUS BERGER NIGERIA : NCCG 2018 TEMPLATE FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022

Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Nigeria
  Nigerian Stock Exchange
  Julius Berger Nigeria Plc
  News
  7. Summary
    JBERGER   NGJBERGER009

JULIUS BERGER NIGERIA PLC

(JBERGER)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-11
28.50 NGN    0.00%
FINANCIAL REPORTING COUNCIL OF NIGERIA (Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade & Investment)

FRC/CG/001: TEMPLATE FOR REPORTING COMPLIANCE WITH THE NIGERIAN CODE OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE 2018

Section A: Introduction

Corporate Governance is a key driver of corporate accountability and business prosperity. The Nigerian Code of Corporate Governance, 2018 (NCCG 2018) seeks to institutionalize corporate governance best practices in Nigerian companies. It is also aimed at increasing entities' levels of transparency, trust and integrity, and create an environment for sustainable business operations.

The Code adopts a principle-based approach in specifying minimum standards of practice that companies should adopt. Where so required, companies are required to adopt the "Apply and Explain" approach in reporting on compliance with the Code. The 'Apply and Explain' approach assumes application of all principles and requires entities to explain how the principles are applied. This requires companies to demonstrate how the specific activities they have undertaken best achieve the outcomes intended by the corporate governance principles specified in the Code.

This will help to prevent a 'box ticking' exercise as companies deliberately consider how they have (or have not) achieved the intended outcomes. Although, the Code recommends practices to enable companies apply the principles, it recognises that these practices can be tailored to meet industry or company needs. The Code is thus scalable to suit the type, size and growth phase of each company while still achieving the outcomes envisaged by the principles.

This form seeks to assess the company's level of compliance with the principles in the NCCG 2018. Entities should explain how these principles have been applied, specify areas of deviation from the principles and give reasons for these deviations and any alternative practice(s) adopted.

Please read the instructions below carefully before completing this form:

  1. Every line item and indicator must be completed.

ii.

Respond to each question with "Yes" where you have applied the principle, and "No" where you are yet to apply the

principle.

  1. An explanation on how you are applying the principle, or otherwise should be included as part of your response.
  2. Not Applicable (N/A) is not a valid response.

1

REPORT ON COMPLIANCE WITH THE NIGERIAN CODE OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE 2018

Section B - General Information

S/No.

Items

Details

i.

Company Name

JULIUS BERGER NIGERIA PLC

ii.

Date of Incorporation

FEBRUARY 18, 1970

iii.

RC Number

6852

iv.

License Number

NONE

v.

Company Physical Address

NO 10, SHETTIMA A. MUNGUNO CRESCENT,

UTAKO, FCT, ABUJA

vi.

Company Website Address

WWW.JULIUS-BERGER.COM

vii.

Financial Year End

DECEMBER 31,

viii.

Is the Company a part of a Group/Holding Company? Yes/No

YES

If yes, please state the name of the Group/Holding Company

JULIUS BERGER NIGERIA PLC IS THE

HOLDCO FOR THE JULIUS BERGER GROUP

ix.

Name and Address of Company Secretary

CECILIA EKANEM MADUEKE,

NO. 10, SHETTIMA A. MUNGUNO CRES,

UTAKO, FCT, ABUJA

x.

Name and Address of External Auditor(s)

NEXIA AGBO ABEL & CO.

43, ANTHONY ENAHORO STREET, UTAKO,

FCT ABUJA

xi.

Name and Address of Registrar(s)

GREENWICH REGISTRARS & DATA

SOLUTIONS LTD.

274 MURTALA MUHAMMED WAY, EBUTE

METTA, LAGOS

xii.

Investor Relations Contact Person

CECILIA EKANEM MADUEKE,

(E-mail and Phone No.)

TEL.: 0703393140,

EMAIL: CECILIA.MADUEKE@JULIUS-

BERGER.COM

xiii.

Name of the Governance Evaluation Consultant

KPMG ADVISORY SERVICES

xiv.

Name of the Board Evaluation Consultant

IOD CENTRE FOR CORPORATE

GOVERNANCE

2

REPORT ON COMPLIANCE WITH THE NIGERIAN CODE OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE 2018

Section C - Details of Board of the Company and Attendance at Meetings

1. Board Details:

S/No.

Names of Board Members

Designation

Gender

Date First Appointed/

Remark

(Chairman, MD, INED,

Elected

NED, ED)

1

MR. MUTIU SUNMONU, CON

CHAIRMAN

MALE

JANUARY 1, 2015

2

MR. GEORGE MARKS

NED

MALE

JANUARY 1, 2013

3

ENGR. DR. LARS RICHTER

MANAGING DIRECTOR

MALE

OCTOBER 16, 2018

4

MR. CHRISTIAN HAUSEMANN

ED

MALE

JANUARY 1, 2022

5

ALHAJI ZUBAIRU IBRAHIM BAYI

ED

MALE

JANUARY 1, 2013

6

MR. TOBIAS MELETSCHUS

ED

MALE

OCTOBER 16, 2018

7

ENGR. JAFARU DAMULAK

NED

MALE

OCTOBER 12, 2007

8

DR. ERNEST AZUDIALU-OBIEJESI OFR

NED

MALE

MARCH 22, 2012

9

MRS. GLADYS TALABI

NED

FEMALE

JUNE 30, 2017

10

MRS. BELINDA AJOKE DISU, CAL

NED

FEMALE

JUNE 30, 2017

11

ENGR. GONI MUSA SHEIKH

NED

MALE

JULY 1, 2019

12

MR. ERNEST C. EBI MFR, FCIB, FIOD

INED

MALE

DECEMBER 7, 2019

13

MR. CHIDI ANYA, ESQ

INED

MALE

JULY 1, 2022

14

AMB. ADAMU SAIDU DAURA, MFR

INED

MALE

JULY 1, 2022

3

REPORT ON COMPLIANCE WITH THE NIGERIAN CODE OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE 2018

2. Attendance at Board and Committee Meetings:

S/No.

Names of Board

No. of Board

No. of

Membership

Designation

Number of

Number of

Members

Meetings Held

Board

of Board

(Member

Committee

Committee

in the

Meetings

Committees

or

Meetings Held in

Meetings

Reporting Year

Attended

Chairman)

the Reporting Year

Attended

in the

in the

Reporting

Reporting

Year

Year

PLEASE SEE THE ATTENDANCE AT CORPORATE MEETINGS ATTACHED AS

APPENDIX 1

Section D - Details of Senior Management of the Company

1. Senior Management:

S/No.

Names

Position Held

Gender

PLEASE SEE THE LIST OF SENIOR MANAGEMENT ATTACHED AS

APPENDIX 3

4

REPORT ON COMPLIANCE WITH THE NIGERIAN CODE OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE 2018

Section E - Application

Principles

Reporting Questions

Explanation on application or deviation

Part A - Board of Directors and Officers of the Board

Principle 1: Role of the

i) Does the Board have an approved Charter

YES

Board

which sets out its responsibilities and terms of

THE BOARD CHARTER, ATTACHED AS APPENDIX 5 WAS FIRST

reference? Yes/No

"A successful Company is

APPROVED ON MARCH 15, 2018 AND HAS UNDERGONE A

headed by an effective

SERIES OF REVIEWS (PLEASE SEE THE DOCUMENT LEGEND).

Board

which

is

If yes, when was it last reviewed?

15/06/2022

responsible for providing

entrepreneurial

and

strategic

leadership

as

well as promoting ethical

culture and responsible

corporate

citizenship. As

a

link

between

stakeholders

and

the

Company, the

Board

is

to

exercise

oversight and control to

ensure that management

acts in the best interest of

the

shareholders

and

other

stakeholders while

sustaining

the

prosperity

of the Company"

Principle

2:

Board

i) What are the qualifications and experiences

THE EXPERIENCE AND QUALIFICATIONS OF THE DIRECTORS

Structure

and

of the directors?

ARE IN THE PROFILE OF DIRECTORS ATTACHED AS APPENDIX

Composition

6

"The

effective

discharge

ii) Does the company have a Board-approved

YES

of the responsibilities of

diversity policy? Yes/No

the

Board

and

its

If yes, to what extent have the diversity

PLEASE SEE THE GROUP POLICY ON DIVERSITY AND

committees is assured by

targets been achieved?

INCLUSION ATTACHED AS APPENDIX 29

an appropriate balance of

iii)Are there directors holding concurrent

YES

skills

and

diversity

(including experience and

directorships? Yes/No

If yes, state names of the directors and the

gender)

without

compromising

companies?

competence,

5

REPORT ON COMPLIANCE WITH THE NIGERIAN CODE OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE 2018

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Julius Berger Nigeria plc published this content on 13 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2023 09:56:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
