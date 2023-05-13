JULIUS BERGER NIGERIA : NCCG 2018 TEMPLATE FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022
05/13/2023 | 05:57am EDT
FINANCIAL REPORTING COUNCIL OF NIGERIA (Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade & Investment)
FRC/CG/001: TEMPLATE FOR REPORTING COMPLIANCE WITH THE NIGERIAN CODE OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE 2018
Section A: Introduction
Corporate Governance is a key driver of corporate accountability and business prosperity. The Nigerian Code of Corporate Governance, 2018 (NCCG 2018) seeks to institutionalize corporate governance best practices in Nigerian companies. It is also aimed at increasing entities' levels of transparency, trust and integrity, and create an environment for sustainable business operations.
The Code adopts a principle-based approach in specifying minimum standards of practice that companies should adopt. Where so required, companies are required to adopt the "Apply and Explain" approach in reporting on compliance with the Code. The 'Apply and Explain' approach assumes application of all principles and requires entities to explain how the principles are applied. This requires companies to demonstrate how the specific activities they have undertaken best achieve the outcomes intended by the corporate governance principles specified in the Code.
This will help to prevent a 'box ticking' exercise as companies deliberately consider how they have (or have not) achieved the intended outcomes. Although, the Code recommends practices to enable companies apply the principles, it recognises that these practices can be tailored to meet industry or company needs. The Code is thus scalable to suit the type, size and growth phase of each company while still achieving the outcomes envisaged by the principles.
This form seeks to assess the company's level of compliance with the principles in the NCCG 2018. Entities should explain how these principles have been applied, specify areas of deviation from the principles and give reasons for these deviations and any alternative practice(s) adopted.
Please read the instructions below carefully before completing this form:
Every line item and indicator must be completed.
ii.
Respond to each question with "Yes" where you have applied the principle, and "No" where you are yet to apply the
principle.
An explanation on how you are applying the principle, or otherwise should be included as part of your response.
Not Applicable (N/A) is not a valid response.
1
REPORT ON COMPLIANCE WITH THE NIGERIAN CODE OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE 2018
Section B - General Information
S/No.
Items
Details
i.
Company Name
JULIUS BERGER NIGERIA PLC
ii.
Date of Incorporation
FEBRUARY 18, 1970
iii.
RC Number
6852
iv.
License Number
NONE
v.
Company Physical Address
NO 10, SHETTIMA A. MUNGUNO CRESCENT,
UTAKO, FCT, ABUJA
vi.
Company Website Address
WWW.JULIUS-BERGER.COM
vii.
Financial Year End
DECEMBER 31,
viii.
Is the Company a part of a Group/Holding Company? Yes/No
YES
If yes, please state the name of the Group/Holding Company
JULIUS BERGER NIGERIA PLC IS THE
HOLDCO FOR THE JULIUS BERGER GROUP
ix.
Name and Address of Company Secretary
CECILIA EKANEM MADUEKE,
NO. 10, SHETTIMA A. MUNGUNO CRES,
UTAKO, FCT, ABUJA
x.
Name and Address of External Auditor(s)
NEXIA AGBO ABEL & CO.
43, ANTHONY ENAHORO STREET, UTAKO,
FCT ABUJA
xi.
Name and Address of Registrar(s)
GREENWICH REGISTRARS & DATA
SOLUTIONS LTD.
274 MURTALA MUHAMMED WAY, EBUTE
METTA, LAGOS
xii.
Investor Relations Contact Person
CECILIA EKANEM MADUEKE,
(E-mail and Phone No.)
TEL.: 0703393140,
EMAIL: CECILIA.MADUEKE@JULIUS-
BERGER.COM
xiii.
Name of the Governance Evaluation Consultant
KPMG ADVISORY SERVICES
xiv.
Name of the Board Evaluation Consultant
IOD CENTRE FOR CORPORATE
GOVERNANCE
2
REPORT ON COMPLIANCE WITH THE NIGERIAN CODE OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE 2018
Section C - Details of Board of the Company and Attendance at Meetings
1. Board Details:
S/No.
Names of Board Members
Designation
Gender
Date First Appointed/
Remark
(Chairman, MD, INED,
Elected
NED, ED)
1
MR. MUTIU SUNMONU, CON
CHAIRMAN
MALE
JANUARY 1, 2015
2
MR. GEORGE MARKS
NED
MALE
JANUARY 1, 2013
3
ENGR. DR. LARS RICHTER
MANAGING DIRECTOR
MALE
OCTOBER 16, 2018
4
MR. CHRISTIAN HAUSEMANN
ED
MALE
JANUARY 1, 2022
5
ALHAJI ZUBAIRU IBRAHIM BAYI
ED
MALE
JANUARY 1, 2013
6
MR. TOBIAS MELETSCHUS
ED
MALE
OCTOBER 16, 2018
7
ENGR. JAFARU DAMULAK
NED
MALE
OCTOBER 12, 2007
8
DR. ERNEST AZUDIALU-OBIEJESI OFR
NED
MALE
MARCH 22, 2012
9
MRS. GLADYS TALABI
NED
FEMALE
JUNE 30, 2017
10
MRS. BELINDA AJOKE DISU, CAL
NED
FEMALE
JUNE 30, 2017
11
ENGR. GONI MUSA SHEIKH
NED
MALE
JULY 1, 2019
12
MR. ERNEST C. EBI MFR, FCIB, FIOD
INED
MALE
DECEMBER 7, 2019
13
MR. CHIDI ANYA, ESQ
INED
MALE
JULY 1, 2022
14
AMB. ADAMU SAIDU DAURA, MFR
INED
MALE
JULY 1, 2022
3
REPORT ON COMPLIANCE WITH THE NIGERIAN CODE OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE 2018
2. Attendance at Board and Committee Meetings:
S/No.
Names of Board
No. of Board
No. of
Membership
Designation
Number of
Number of
Members
Meetings Held
Board
of Board
(Member
Committee
Committee
in the
Meetings
Committees
or
Meetings Held in
Meetings
Reporting Year
Attended
Chairman)
the Reporting Year
Attended
in the
in the
Reporting
Reporting
Year
Year
PLEASE SEE THE ATTENDANCE AT CORPORATE MEETINGS ATTACHED AS
APPENDIX 1
Section D - Details of Senior Management of the Company
1. Senior Management:
S/No.
Names
Position Held
Gender
PLEASE SEE THE LIST OF SENIOR MANAGEMENT ATTACHED AS
APPENDIX 3
4
REPORT ON COMPLIANCE WITH THE NIGERIAN CODE OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE 2018
Section E - Application
Principles
Reporting Questions
Explanation on application or deviation
Part A - Board of Directors and Officers of the Board
Principle 1: Role of the
i) Does the Board have an approved Charter
YES
Board
which sets out its responsibilities and terms of
THE BOARD CHARTER, ATTACHED AS APPENDIX 5 WAS FIRST
reference? Yes/No
"A successful Company is
APPROVED ON MARCH 15, 2018 AND HAS UNDERGONE A
headed by an effective
SERIES OF REVIEWS (PLEASE SEE THE DOCUMENT LEGEND).
Board
which
is
If yes, when was it last reviewed?
15/06/2022
responsible for providing
entrepreneurial
and
strategic
leadership
as
well as promoting ethical
culture and responsible
corporate
citizenship. As
a
link
between
stakeholders
and
the
Company, the
Board
is
to
exercise
oversight and control to
ensure that management
acts in the best interest of
the
shareholders
and
other
stakeholders while
sustaining
the
prosperity
of the Company"
Principle
2:
Board
i) What are the qualifications and experiences
THE EXPERIENCE AND QUALIFICATIONS OF THE DIRECTORS
Structure
and
of the directors?
ARE IN THE PROFILE OF DIRECTORS ATTACHED AS APPENDIX
Composition
6
"The
effective
discharge
ii) Does the company have a Board-approved
YES
of the responsibilities of
diversity policy? Yes/No
the
Board
and
its
If yes, to what extent have the diversity
PLEASE SEE THE GROUP POLICY ON DIVERSITY AND
committees is assured by
targets been achieved?
INCLUSION ATTACHED AS APPENDIX 29
an appropriate balance of
iii)Are there directors holding concurrent
YES
skills
and
diversity
(including experience and
directorships? Yes/No
If yes, state names of the directors and the
gender)
without
compromising
companies?
competence,
5
REPORT ON COMPLIANCE WITH THE NIGERIAN CODE OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE 2018
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Julius Berger Nigeria plc published this content on 13 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2023 09:56:03 UTC.