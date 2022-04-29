Log in
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  04-27
27.80 NGN   +0.36%
04:28pJULIUS BERGER NIGERIA : Quarter 1 - financial statement for 2022
PU
04/13GOING GREEN : Nigeria Building Industry
PU
04/05JULIUS BERGER NIGERIA : Connects Last Span to Complete Construction of 2nd Niger Bridge
PU
JULIUS BERGER NIGERIA : QUARTER 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

04/29/2022 | 04:28pm EDT
JUTIUS BERGER

CONSOLIDATED UNAUDITED FINANCIAL

STATEII/!ENTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER ENDED 31 MARCH,2022

JUTIUS BERGER

CONSOLIDAIED U NAUDITED F N FORTHE FIRST OUARTER ENDFo. no'e htonaton pt*e vEa wjuti s betqeLcon

!l!!rr04

JUTIUS BERGER

CONSOLIDATED UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE FIRST OUARTER ENDED MARCH 31 2022

JULIUS BERGEB

3

31 liGu$it.!',

r *!.jG 06d?

JULIUS BERGER

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Julius Berger Nigeria plc published this content on 29 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2022 20:27:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 48 640 M 117 M 117 M
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees 13 358
Free-Float 4,46%
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 27,80
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Lars Richter Managing Director & Director
Martin Brack Financial Director & Director
Mutiu Sunmonu Chairman
Zubairu Ibrahim Bayi Executive Director & Administration Director
Ernest Chukwudi Ebi Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JULIUS BERGER NIGERIA PLC24.38%107
VINCI0.05%54 900
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED25.60%39 114
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-10.51%31 489
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED22.28%24 862
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LIMITED6.60%21 478