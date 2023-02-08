Advanced search
    JBERGER   NGJBERGER009

JULIUS BERGER NIGERIA PLC

(JBERGER)
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-06
24.50 NGN    0.00%
09:37aJulius Berger Nigeria : Gov. Sanwo-Olu Inspects Ongoing Opebi-Mende-Ojota Link Bridges and Roads Project
PU
01/30Julius Berger Nigeria Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2022
CI
01/30Julius Berger Nigeria Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
Julius Berger Nigeria : Gov. Sanwo-Olu Inspects Ongoing Opebi-Mende-Ojota Link Bridges and Roads Project

02/08/2023 | 09:37am EST
The Lagos State Governor, His Excellency, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has commended Julius Berger Nigeria Plc for the quality and progress of the ongoing works being executed on the Opebi-Mende-Ojota link bridges and roads project. The project is conceived by the Lagos State Government to ease the flow of traffic on the critical axis from Ikeja, as well as to mitigate the intense traffic from Ibadan into Lagos.

Sanwo-Olu announced the commencement of the construction of the project in January 26, 2022, revealing that it was conceived over 20 years ago. He thus described the project as a legacy of his administration to ease the burden of commuters.

Months into the project, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Works and Infrastructures, Engr. Mrs. Aramide Adeyoye recalled that with a total length of 3.9 kilometres, the project was designed to provide a direct link between Opebi, Mende, Maryland and Ojota to Ikorodu Road.

Adding that the bridges would reduce the perennial traffic on Mobolaji Bank-Anthony Way, and traffic on other roads around the environment, Aramide said the project, designed in conjunction with the Lagos State Ministry of Transportation, will not only provide infrastructure solution, but also a transport solution that ensures value and relief for the motoring public.

During the assessment visit, to the site, the Governor inspected the precast site and the site of the major bridge where tremendous progress has been made in the laying of beams on the pillar frameworks of the bridges being constructed. On completion of the inspection, the Governor told Julius Berger engineers on site: "I thank you very much. It is great to see the vision coming to such a good reality. Keep it up. I thank the staff of the State Ministry of Works too".

Project Manager, Engr. Denysenko, speaking for Julius Berger, later said, "…we are aware of the importance and relevance of this project to the economy and ease of life of the people of Lagos, so we will not fail in doing what we are expected to do to put in place the much needed relief to the commuters and residents in the affected areas". Engr. Denysenko, with profound professional confidence, added that, "…Julius Berger is committed to joining the government in its efforts to provide infrastructures that would be complemented by decent inter-modal transportation system befitting of a mega city like Lagos".

On the Governor's entourage were the State Commissioner for Budget, Sam Egube, the Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, and the Special Adviser on Works and Infrastructures, Engr. Mrs. Aramide Adeyoye, among others.

Disclaimer

Julius Berger Nigeria plc published this content on 08 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2023 14:36:37 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
