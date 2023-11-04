JULIUS BERGER NIGERIA PLC ("JULIUS BERGER" OR THE "COMPANY")
CORPORATE ANNOUNCEMENT ON THE EXIT OF TWO (2) EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS ON THE BOARD OF JULIUS BERGER
Julius Berger Nigeria Plc wishes to inform the Market that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting on November 1, 2023, accepted the notices of resignation given by:
- Alhaji Zubairu Ibrahim Bayi, as a Director and Director Administration;
- Mr. Tobias Meletschus, as a Director and Director Corporate Development.
Both resignations would take effect from December 31, 2023.
C. E. MADUEKE (MRS.)
COMPANY SECRETARY
JBW_2.8/202207
Julius Berger Nigeria Plc • RC No. 6852 • TIN 01372101-0001
Registered Office: 10 Shettima A. Munguno Crescent | Utako 900 108 | FCT Abuja | Nigeria
Website: www.julius-berger.com • Email: info@julius-berger.com • Phone: +234 803 906 7000
Directors: Mr. M. Sunmonu, CON, Chairman • Mr. G. Marks, Vice Chairman (German) • Engr. Dr. L. Richter, Managing Director (German)
Mr. C. Hausemann, Financial Director (German) • Alh. Z. I. Bayi, Director Administration • Mr. T. Meletschus, Director Corporate Development (German) • Mr. C. O. Anya, Esq.
Dr. E. N. Azudialu-Obiejesi • Engr. J. Damulak • Amb. A. S. Daura, MFR • Mrs. B. A. Disu, CAL • Mr. E. C. Ebi, MFR, FCIB • Engr. G. M. Sheikh • Mrs. G. O. Talabi
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Julius Berger Nigeria plc published this content on 04 November 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2023 06:37:08 UTC.