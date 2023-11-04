JULIUS BERGER NIGERIA PLC ("JULIUS BERGER" OR THE "COMPANY")

CORPORATE ANNOUNCEMENT ON THE EXIT OF TWO (2) EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS ON THE BOARD OF JULIUS BERGER

Julius Berger Nigeria Plc wishes to inform the Market that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting on November 1, 2023, accepted the notices of resignation given by:

Alhaji Zubairu Ibrahim Bayi, as a Director and Director Administration; Mr. Tobias Meletschus, as a Director and Director Corporate Development.

Both resignations would take effect from December 31, 2023.

C. E. MADUEKE (MRS.)

COMPANY SECRETARY