Julius Berger Nigeria : AFP Launches New Website

AFP, Nigeria's leading furniture manufacturer, has recently announced the launch of its product website, www.afp.ng, opening to prospective clients, a panoramic view of its top-of-the-line products and services.

The company which also has a virtual showroom is now looking to embed this 3D platform into the new website in a renewed drive to provide customers with a more personalized search for products and services. Aside these, the company also has three physical showrooms across three states - Abuja, Lagos and Port Harcourt.

'This is a significant step toward improving the AFP brand experience and providing our customers with the ability to match choice products and material to meet personal needs and demands as the website offers a wide range of taste and style options' said Oliver Cohnen, AFP's General Manager, in a statement. He described www.afp.ng as 'cool, enchanting modern and contemporary; featuring AFP's exciting range of products, projects, materials, showroom locations, contacts, news and information, as well as a comprehensive account of the various activities across our showrooms and virtual space'.

Speaking about AFP, Head, Media Relations Office at Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, Moses Duku said 'at AFP, as is emblematic across the Julius Berger value chain, we offer only the very best experience in terms of upscale quality, great aesthetics and lasting solutions to our highly valued customers. We earn our customers' guaranteed loyalty with peak product standard and reliable service. We are Julius Berger, and we assure consistency to that matchless Julius Berger service standard in all that AFP offer'.According to Duku, AFP services both private and corporate entities, providing them with unique varieties of its signature products as well as custom-made options. He noted that AFP is a strategic business unit of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc guided by leading standards in quality, capacity and innovation with a foundation that reinforces its ability to source top-notch materials and components supplies. These has enabled the company to deliver excellently across products and services.