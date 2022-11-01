Julius Berger Nigeria : – AFP Shines at Design Week

Organiser of the epoch-making annual event, Design Week Lagos (DWL), Ms. Titi Ogufere, has described Julius Berger's strategic business unit, AFP, as Nigeria's leading furniture production company with no equal.



Ms. Ogufere spoke at the just concluded 2022 edition of the DWL, held in Lagos, amidst similar encomiums from other high-profile visitors to AFP's exhibition stand. She said, "The Julius Berger - AFP pavilion is a great stand with amazing new designs. Year after year in the Design Week Lagos exhibition, AFP's product quality and strength keep pushing the standards higher. AFP is a superb Nigerian brand, consistently setting a global benchmark for the furniture industry".



The Managing Director of a leading technology company, Kawai Technologies, Otunba Akimbo Akin Olugbade spoke plainly in lauding AFP's innovative and pioneering designs in the industry. "I have been coming to visit the AFP pavilion for years now. There is something unique about this company. Every year it stands out among every other company displaying products. AFP always presents high quality, durable and new designs that can compete with the best anywhere in the world. Interestingly, AFP products are all made in Nigeria", he said.



AFP's Head of Designs, Shamsi Kazaure in a short interview said, "…we are primarily here to display our new furniture designs, introduce them to trendy clients and give our new designs the right exposure, thereby creating more awareness". He also added, "We are here just to discuss and explore with clients on the new trends as every item of furniture on display here is new".



The four-day event was declared open by His Royal Highness, the Oniru of Iruland, Oba Abdulwasiu Omogbolahan Lawal, who was accompanied to the event by some of his Palace Chiefs. In his comment, the Royal Highness noted that, "AFP has been consistent in this business of providing new and exquisite designs of furniture every year. Your beautiful standard continues to improve. Do keep up the good work and services".

Celebrity Nollywood actress, Journalist and singer, Toyin Bello who also visited the AFP Pavilion was astounded by the new designs. Her remarks: "AFP! Your products are great! Little wonder, you are of the Julius Berger Group. Keep it up!".



Head of Properties (West Africa), Standard Chartered Bank, Anne Rinu, was also amongst the many other guests who visited the AFP Pavilion at the event.



Conceived to present and celebrate the best in contemporary African design across categories, while bringing international field leaders and visitors to experience the most exciting work from the region, DWL, which is the third in the series, was founded by African design advocate, Titi Ogufere.



DWL was first held in 2019 as a citywide celebration in Lagos, Nigeria, for over ten days promoting creativity and innovation across disciplines, including architecture, industrial design, interior design, furniture design, graphic design, and technology. The theme for the event this year was, "Beyond the Box".



The AFP team at the event was led by its Commercial Manager, Norbert Kossman. Others on the team included the Head of Planning, Benny Brommer, and Shamsi Kazaure, Sandra Kyaan, Khadija Zarma, Mirabel Egbokhan and Stellamaris Kwentoh, who are of the Design and Sales Departments.



Julius Berger's Media Relations Office was also present to support the AFP team at the DWL 2022 exhibition.