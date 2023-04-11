Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. Jumbo S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BELA   GRS282183003

JUMBO S.A.

(BELA)
  Report
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  10:15:48 2023-04-11 am EDT
19.64 EUR   +1.76%
10:48aJumbo S A : 2022 FY Results
PU
10:48aJumbo S A : 2022 Net Earnings at EUR 248,6 million. 2023 First Read
PU
04/07Jumbo S A : Financial Calendar update
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jumbo S A : 2022 FY Results

04/11/2023 | 10:48am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press Release-2022 FY Results

2022 FY Results

Attachments

Disclaimer

Jumbo SA published this content on 11 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2023 14:47:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about JUMBO S.A.
10:48aJumbo S A : 2022 FY Results
PU
10:48aJumbo S A : 2022 Net Earnings at EUR 248,6 million. 2023 First Read
PU
04/07Jumbo S A : Financial Calendar update
PU
04/05Jumbo S A : Financial Calendar
PU
03/21JUMBO S.A. : Ex-dividend day for extraordinary dividend
FA
03/09Jumbo S A : Announcement regarding the Resolutions of the Extraordinary General Meeting 08..
PU
03/09Jumbo S A : Announcement regarding the Resolutions of the Extraordinary General Meeting of..
PU
03/08Jumbo S A : Announcement of extraordinary cash distribution payment
PU
03/08Jumbo S A : Announcement of extraordinary cash distribution payment
PU
03/08Jumbo S A : Shareholders' update. Jumbo Group 2023 Guidance
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 949 M 1 029 M 1 029 M
Net income 2022 229 M 248 M 248 M
Net cash 2022 558 M 606 M 606 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,4x
Yield 2022 6,08%
Capitalization 2 626 M 2 848 M 2 848 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,18x
EV / Sales 2023 1,94x
Nbr of Employees 5 522
Free-Float 69,6%
Chart JUMBO S.A.
Duration : Period :
Jumbo S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JUMBO S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 19,30 €
Average target price 23,57 €
Spread / Average Target 22,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Konstantina Demiri CEO, Executive Director & Accounting Manager
Apostolos-Evangelos Vakakis Chairman
Eleni Tsitsopoulou Director-Information Technology
Georgios Spiridonas Katsaros Independent Non-Executive Director
Nikolaos Velissariou Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JUMBO S.A.20.78%2 848
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY6.04%26 216
DUFRY AG3.84%5 306
JARIR MARKETING COMPANY8.40%5 204
LESLIE'S, INC.-9.50%2 029
SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS, INC.18.53%1 592
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer