Jumbo S A : 5-month sales trading update

Jumbo Group's sales in May 2022 recorded a decline of -4,5% y-o-y.

Consequently:

In the first 5 months of 2022, the Group's sales recorded an overall increase of +17% y-o-y (compared to an increase of +25% y-o-y in the four months of 2022).

Sales in May are benchmarked with the strong demand of May 2021, which was after a long period of stores closure during the winter months and the strict restrictions that followed in Greece.

Also, the arrhythmia caused by the continuous lockdowns of ports in China due to Covid-19, along with the strikes in Greek ports, worsened the supply of the market causing delays in the delivery of products.

Sales performance by country:

Greece: In May 2022, the net sales of the parent company - excluding intragroup sales - decreased by c. -9% compared to May 2021.

Overall, for the five-month period of 2022, the net sales of the parent company - excluding intragroup sales- increased by c. +29% y-o-y.

Cyprus: Sales in May 2022 increased by c. +31% y-o-y. The entire network remained closed during the first week of May last year.

Overall sales in Cyprus for the five-month period of 2022 increased by approximately +29% y-o-y.

Bulgaria: The network's sales decreased by c. -5% y-o-y in May 2022.

Sales in Bulgaria for the five-month period of 2022 decreased by c. -0,8% y-o-y.

Romania: The network's sales decreased by c. -6% y-o-y in May 2022.

Sales in Romania for the five months of 2022 decreased by c. -8% y-o-y.

The Group's strong and healthy financial position continues to be a comparative advantage over the challenging business environment.

The strategic choices for the continuation of the investment program, the constant reward of shareholders-partners with high dividend yields and the respect for the consumer remain unchanged.

The company's management had assured the shareholders-partners during the General Meeting that its intention is to maintain in full the dividend policy of 2021 into 2022 by paying a total dividend of EUR 0,77/ share.

As a result:

In addition to the gross amount of 0,3850EUR / share that was decided and distributed in January 2022, on June 8, the remaining 0,3850EUR / share will be paid in the form of extraordinary cash distribution.