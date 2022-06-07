Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Greece
  Athens Stock Exchange
  Jumbo S.A.
  News
  Summary
    BELA   GRS282183003

JUMBO S.A.

(BELA)
  Report
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  06/07 10:16:37 am EDT
15.20 EUR   +1.27%
11:22aJUMBO S A : 5-month sales trading update
PU
06/02JUMBO S.A. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/13JUMBO S A : Presentation of Jumbo at the Hellenic Fund and Asset management Association
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jumbo S A : 5-month sales trading update

06/07/2022 | 11:22am EDT
Jumbo Group's sales in May 2022 recorded a decline of -4,5% y-o-y.

Consequently:

  • In the first 5 months of 2022, the Group's sales recorded an overall increase of +17% y-o-y (compared to an increase of +25% y-o-y in the four months of 2022).

Sales in May are benchmarked with the strong demand of May 2021, which was after a long period of stores closure during the winter months and the strict restrictions that followed in Greece.

Also, the arrhythmia caused by the continuous lockdowns of ports in China due to Covid-19, along with the strikes in Greek ports, worsened the supply of the market causing delays in the delivery of products.

Sales performance by country:

  • Greece: In May 2022, the net sales of the parent company - excluding intragroup sales - decreased by c. -9% compared to May 2021.

Overall, for the five-month period of 2022, the net sales of the parent company - excluding intragroup sales- increased by c. +29% y-o-y.

  • Cyprus: Sales in May 2022 increased by c. +31% y-o-y. The entire network remained closed during the first week of May last year.

Overall sales in Cyprus for the five-month period of 2022 increased by approximately +29% y-o-y.

  • Bulgaria: The network's sales decreased by c. -5% y-o-y in May 2022.

Sales in Bulgaria for the five-month period of 2022 decreased by c. -0,8% y-o-y.

  • Romania: The network's sales decreased by c. -6% y-o-y in May 2022.

Sales in Romania for the five months of 2022 decreased by c. -8% y-o-y.

The Group's strong and healthy financial position continues to be a comparative advantage over the challenging business environment.

The strategic choices for the continuation of the investment program, the constant reward of shareholders-partners with high dividend yields and the respect for the consumer remain unchanged.

The company's management had assured the shareholders-partners during the General Meeting that its intention is to maintain in full the dividend policy of 2021 into 2022 by paying a total dividend of EUR 0,77/ share.

As a result:

In addition to the gross amount of 0,3850EUR / share that was decided and distributed in January 2022, on June 8, the remaining 0,3850EUR / share will be paid in the form of extraordinary cash distribution.


Disclaimer

Jumbo SA published this content on 07 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2022 15:21:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 898 M 961 M 961 M
Net income 2022 171 M 183 M 183 M
Net cash 2022 534 M 571 M 571 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,1x
Yield 2022 5,78%
Capitalization 2 042 M 2 184 M 2 184 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,68x
EV / Sales 2023 1,56x
Nbr of Employees 5 618
Free-Float -
Chart JUMBO S.A.
Duration : Period :
Jumbo S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JUMBO S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 15,01 €
Average target price 18,68 €
Spread / Average Target 24,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Konstantina Demiri CEO, Executive Director & Accounting Manager
Apostolos-Evangelos Vakakis Chairman
Eleni Tsitsopoulou Director-Information Technology
Georgios Spiridonas Katsaros Independent Non-Executive Director
Nikolaos Velissariou Independent Non-Executive Director