  Homepage
  Equities
  Greece
  Athens Stock Exchange
  Jumbo S.A.
  News
  Summary
    BELA   GRS282183003

JUMBO S.A.

(BELA)
  Report
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  10:11 2022-07-07 am EDT
14.05 EUR   +5.48%
11:14aJUMBO S A : Announcement
PU
11:14aJUMBO S A : Announcement
PU
03:24aJUMBO S A : Shareholder's update for the 6 months of 2022 Group sales performance
PU
Jumbo S A : ANNOUNCEMENT

07/07/2022 | 11:14am EDT
JUMBO S.A. (the "Company"), announces that on 07.07.2022 the Board of Directors decided the implementation of the Share Buyback Program, by virtue of the decision of the Annual General Meeting of shareholders on 05.05.2022, under the following terms:

a. The maximum number of shares to be acquired will not exceed 13.605.975, which represents the ten percent (10%) of the fully paid-up share capital of the Company,

b. Their minimum purchase price will be one (EUR 1) euro per share and their maximum purchase price will be thirteen euros and 0.50 (EUR 13.50) per share,

c. The program will last until 04.05.2024.

The purchases of own shares will be made through authorized member of the Athens Stock Exchange.

The final amount that will be allocated for the program and the number of shares that will eventually be purchased, will depend on the current conditions of the Company and the market.


Disclaimer

Jumbo SA published this content on 07 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 July 2022 15:13:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 898 M 914 M 914 M
Net income 2022 171 M 174 M 174 M
Net cash 2022 534 M 544 M 544 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,95x
Yield 2022 6,51%
Capitalization 1 812 M 1 845 M 1 845 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,42x
EV / Sales 2023 1,32x
Nbr of Employees 5 618
Free-Float -
Chart JUMBO S.A.
Jumbo S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends JUMBO S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 13,32 €
Average target price 18,68 €
Spread / Average Target 40,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Konstantina Demiri CEO, Executive Director & Accounting Manager
Apostolos-Evangelos Vakakis Chairman
Eleni Tsitsopoulou Director-Information Technology
Georgios Spiridonas Katsaros Independent Non-Executive Director
Nikolaos Velissariou Independent Non-Executive Director