The société anonyme under the corporate name "JUMBO S.A." (the Company) announces that following the resolutions of the Board of Directors of the Company dated 05.07.2023 and the resolutions of the Remuneration and Nomination Committee of the Company dated 06.07.2023, the members of the Remuneration and Nomination Committee were elected, and the committee was formed into a body respectively, in accordance with the provisions of articles 10, 11 and 12 of Greek law 4706/2020.

The Remuneration and Nomination Committee of the Company was formed into a body as follows:

1. Fotios Tzigos son of Athanasios, Independent Non-Executive Member of the Board of Directors, Chairman of the Remuneration and Nomination Committee

2. Marios Lasanianos son of Konstantinos, Independent Non-Executive Member of the Board of Directors, Member of the Remuneration and Nomination Committee

3. Nikolaos Velissariou son of Ioannis, Non-Executive Member of the Board of Directors, Member of the Remuneration and Nomination Committee

The term of office of the Remuneration and Nomination Committee starts from the date of appointment of its members and ends on 05.07.2025 in order to follow the term of office of the Board of Directors, with an extension until the first Ordinary General Meeting of the Company's Shareholders, after the expiration of its term of office, such extension not exceeding three years.

The Remuneration and Nomination Committee operates under an operating regulation which is published on the Company's website in accordance with article 10 par. 4 of Greek law 4706/2020.