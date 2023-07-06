Please note that the Annual Ordinary General Meeting of the Company's Shareholders, which was held on Wednesday, July 5th, 2023 elected in compliance with the prerequisites and conditions of article 5 of Law 4706/2020 a new 13-member Board of Directors and appointed the independent non-executive members of it.

The new Board of Directors was formed in a Body after the General Meeting and determined the executive and non-executive members as follows:

Apostolos-Evaggelos Vakakis, executive member, Chairman of the Board of Directors

Dimitrios Kerameus, non-executive member, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors Konstantina Demiri, executive member, Chief Executive Officer of the Company Polys Polycarpou, executive member, Executive Director Sofia Vakaki, executive member of the Board of Directors Nicholaos Velissariou, non- executive member of the Board of Directors Fotios Tsigkos, independent non-executive member of the Board of Directors Evanthia Andrianou, independent non-executive member of the Board of Directors Marios Lasanianos, independent non-executive member of the Board of Directors Savvas Kaouras, independent, non- executive member of the Board of Directors Charalampos (Babis) Pandis, independent, non- executive member of the Board of Directors Argyro Athanasiou, independent, non- executive member of the Board of Directors Efthymia Deli, independent, non- executive member of the Board of Directors

The term of office of the Board of Directors is two years and it may be extended until the period within the next Ordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders of the Company must be convened expires and until a relative decision in taken.

It is also noted that the Board of Directors remarked that all the independence criteria within the meaning of the provisions of paragraphs 1 and 2 of article 9 of Law 4706/2020 for the independent non-executive members of the Board of Directors elected by the Annual Ordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders of the Company are met.

The Board of Directors following its formation into body, elected the new members of the Audit Committee in accordance with article 44 of Law 4449/2017. These members are the following:

Fotios Tsigkos, independent non-executive member Evanthia Andrianou, independent non-executive member Marios Lasanianos, independent non-executive member

who fulfil all the requirements of par. 1 of article 44 of Law 4449/2017, as well as the independence criteria within the meaning of the provisions of paragraphs 1 and 2 of article 9 of Law 4706/2020. They are able to fulfil their responsibilities and obligations provided for in par. 3 of article 44 of Law 4449/2017.

The Audit Committee is a committee of the Board of Directors of the Company, has a two-year term of office and follows the term of office of the Board of Directors with an extension until the first Ordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders of the Company, after the expiration of its term of office, such extension not exceeding three years, i.e. it expires on 05.07.2025.