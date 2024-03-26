In the context of providing accurate and timely information to investors, according to the provisions of articles 4.1.2 and 4.1.3.15.1 of the Athens Exchange Regulation, Jumbo S.A. (the Company) announces its financial calendar:

• Date of announcement of the Annual Financial Results for the fiscal year 01.01.2023-31.12.2023: 17.04.2024 after the closure of the Athens Stock Exchange trading session to the website of the Company (www.e-jumbo.gr) and in particular to the webpage https://corporate.e-jumbo.gr/ as well as to the website of the Athens Stock Exchange (www.athexgroup.gr).

• Annual briefing to analysts: will take place over a teleconference on 18.04.2024 at 15:30 hrs local time

• Date of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders: 22.05.2024.

• Year 2023 ex-dividend date: Wednesday July 10th, 2024 (that is, after June 21st, 2024 which signifies the expiration date for the Futures Contracts on the Company´ s stock and on the FTSE/ATHEX LARGE CAP index, in which it is included).

• Shareholders entitled to the year 2023 dividend: Company shareholders registered in the electronic files of the Dematerialized Securities System (S.A.T) dated Thursday July 11th, 2024 (record date).

• First day of payment of the year 2023 dividend: Tuesday July 16th, 2024.

The Company reserves the right to amend the abovementioned dates. In such a case, it will promptly inform investors.