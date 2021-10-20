Log in
Jumbo S A : Financial Calendar update

10/20/2021 | 04:01am EDT
According to the decision of the Board of Directors of the company "JUMBO S.A." (the Company) dated 19.10.2021, the Company taking into account the special circumstances resulting in 2021 to be another difficult year, decided to proceed with an extraordinary cash distribution, rewarding its shareholders who demonstrate their trust in the Company and the Jumbo Group.

It is recalled that by virtue of a board resolution of the Company dated 23 June 2021, the Company had proceeded with an extraordinary cash distribution of a gross amount of EUR 0.47 per share and now will proceed once again with an extraordinary cash distribution of a gross amount of EUR 0.30 in two equal installments of EUR 0.15 per share.

This implies that the total gross amount paid within 2021 will amount to EUR 0.77 per share (gross) from EUR 0.615 per share in 2020, i.e. increased by 25%.

As a result, in the context of providing accurate and timely information to investors, according to the provisions of article 4.1.3.15 of the Athens Exchange Regulation, the Company announces its updated financial calendar with reference to the ex-date, record date and payment commencement date of the first installment of the extraordinary cash distribution amounting to EUR 0.15 per share (gross):

  • Cut-off date of the extraordinary cash distribution: 22.11.2021. Date after 19.11.2021 which is the expiration date for the Futures Contracts on the FTSE/ATHEX Large Cap index.
  • Beneficiaries of the extraordinary cash distribution - Record date: 23.11.2021.
  • Payment commencement date of the extraordinary cash distribution: 26.11.2021.

With regard to the ex-date, record date and payment commencement date of the second installment of the extraordinary cash distribution amounting to EUR 0.15 per share (gross):

  • Cut-off date of the extraordinary cash distribution: 13.12.2021. Date before 19.11.2021 which is the expiration date for the Futures Contracts on the FTSE/ATHEX Large Cap index.
  • Beneficiaries of the extraordinary cash distribution - Record date: 14.12.2021.
  • Payment commencement date of the extraordinary cash distribution: 17.12.2021.

The extraordinary cash distribution will be paid according to the Athens Exchange Regulation through a credit institution (bank) and clarifications for the payment procedure shall be provided through a separate announcement.

Athens, 20 October 2021

JUMBO S.A.

Jumbo SA published this content on 20 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
