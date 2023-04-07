Advanced search
    BELA   GRS282183003

JUMBO S.A.

(BELA)
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  10:19:51 2023-04-06 am EDT
19.30 EUR   +0.36%
08:15aJumbo S A : Financial Calendar update
PU
04/05Jumbo S A : Financial Calendar
PU
03/21JUMBO S.A. : Ex-dividend day for extraordinary dividend
FA
Jumbo S A : Financial Calendar update

04/07/2023 | 08:15am EDT
In the context of providing accurate and timely information to investors, according to the provisions of articles 4.1.2 and 4.1.3.15.1 of the Athens Exchange Regulation, Jumbo S.A. (the Company) announces its financial calendar:

  • Date of announcement of the Annual Financial Results for the fiscal year 01.01.2022-31.12.2022: 11.04.2023 after the closure of the Athens Stock Exchange trading session to the website of the Company (www.e-jumbo.gr) and in particular to the webpage https://corporate.e-jumbo.gr/ as well as to the website of the Athens Stock Exchange (www.athexgroup.gr).
  • Annual briefing to analysts: will take place over a teleconference on 12.04.2023 at 15:30 hrs local time
  • Date of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders: 07.06.2023.

The Board of Directors of the Company will suggest to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders the non-distribution of any further dividend for the fiscal year 01.01.2022-31.12.2022. Within the year 2022, the management of the company paid in a form of extraordinary cash distribution the dividend for the year 2022 of a total gross amount 1,1550 EUR/ share.

It is noted that in March of 2023, the management proceeded with an extraordinary cash distribution of a total gross amount 1,1550 EUR/ share, which is equal to the total amount paid to the Shareholders for 2022.

The Company reserves the right to amend the abovementioned dates. In such a case, it will promptly inform investors.

Athens, April 7th,2023

JUMBO S.A.


Disclaimer

Jumbo SA published this content on 07 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2023 12:14:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
