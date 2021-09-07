Log in
Jumbo S A : Positive sales' growth rate in a negative environment

09/07/2021 | 03:12am EDT
The global supply chain crisis demonstrates no signs of improvement despite the reassuring and comforting comments from the central officials. The freight cost is kept at unreasonable levels while the prices of raw materials and energy are constantly rising.

Moreover, the re-appearance of Covid-19 with the Delta variant or the existence of new variants worsen the supply chain problems as ports close or operate under restrictions even with the identification of one single case resulting in delays or shifting in deliveries, increasing the shortages in products especially of seasonal products.

For the JUMBO Group, consumers continue to provide their vote of confidence daily and in combination with the very positive signs of the tourist traffic in Greece, the Group's sales continue their upward trend.

• In August 2021 Group's sales increased by approximately +3% y-o-y.
• For the first eight months of the year (January- August 2021), the total sales of the Group were increased by approximately +9% compared to last year's corresponding period.

Sales per country:

In Greece:

In August 2021, all of the Group's stores in Greece continued to operate with a restriction on the number of customers allowed inside the stores, demonstrating an increase along with the online store, of approximately + 7% compared to August 2020.

• However, the controlled restraint of the company's exports of goods to the 6 countries in which the Group is present through partnerships (Albania, Kosovo, Serbia, Northern Macedonia, Bosnia and Montenegro), led the August 2021 net sales of the parent company - excluding intragroup sales - to demonstrate an increase of approximately +4%, compared to August 2020.

In total, during the eight months of the year (January-August 2021) the net sales of the parent company - excluding intragroup sales - were increased by approximately + 3% y-o-y.

In Cyprus:

All stores continued to operate with a restriction on the number of customers allowed in the stores as well as a control for holding a safe pass for the incoming customers.

Sales in August 2021 recorded an increase of approximately +2% y-o-y. For the eight months of 2021, sales were increased by approximately + 10% y-o-y.

In Bulgaria:

The stores continued to operate with a restriction on the number of customers allowed in the stores. During August 2021, a decrease of approximately -2% y-o-y was recorded. As a result, for the eight months of 2021, sales were increased by approximately +13% y-o-y.

In Romania:

During August 2021, all Jumbo stores in the country continued to operate normally. The sales were increased by approximately +5% y-o-y. As a result, for the eight months of 2021, sales were increased by approximately +24% y-o-y.

It should be noted that the Jumbo Group's financial results of the first half of the year 2021 will be announced on Thursday, September 16th 2021, after the closing of the Athens Stock Exchange trading session.

Disclaimer

Jumbo SA published this content on 07 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2021 07:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
