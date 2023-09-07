Even during summer, the JUMBO Group implemented efficiently its price reduction strategy.

JUMBO Group reduces prices on a daily basis on 150 items of its product range to support the consumer in Greece, Cyprus, Bulgaria and Romania.

During August 2023, Group's sales increased by c. 8% y-o-y, on tough comps; especially with Romania's outperformance.

• Overall, in the 8 months of 2023 (January-August 2023), the Group's sales recorded an increase of c. +18% y-o-y.

Jumbo Group's financial results for the first half of the year 2023 will be announced on Thursday, September 21 2023, after the closing of the Athens Stock Exchange trading session.

Sales performance by country:



Greece:



In August 2023, the net sales of the parent company - excluding intragroup sales - increased by c. 9% y-o-y.

Overall, for the first eight months of 2023, the net sales of the parent company - excluding intragroup sales - increased by c. 20 % y-o-y.

Cyprus:



The network's sales increased by c. 7% y-o-y in August 2023. Overall, for the first eight months of 2023 the network's sales increased by c. 16% y-o-y.

Bulgaria:



The network's sales increased by c. 11% y-o-y in August 2023. Overall, for the first eight months of 2023 the network's sales increased by c. 15% y-o-y.

Romania:



In August 2023, sales increased by c. 4% y-o-y as last year schools opened with the physical presence of the students a week earlier comparing this year. Overall, for the first eight months of 2023 sales increased by c. 14% y-o-y.