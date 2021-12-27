|
Jumbo S A : SHAREHOLDERS INVITATION TO AN EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
Disclaimer
Jumbo SA published this content on 27 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2021 17:56:02 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
|
|All news about JUMBO S.A.
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2021
|
786 M
890 M
890 M
|Net income 2021
|
162 M
184 M
184 M
|Net cash 2021
|
415 M
470 M
470 M
|P/E ratio 2021
|10,4x
|Yield 2021
|4,91%
|
|Capitalization
|
1 698 M
1 923 M
1 922 M
|EV / Sales 2021
|1,63x
|EV / Sales 2022
|1,44x
|Nbr of Employees
|5 982
|Free-Float
|-
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends JUMBO S.A.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Bearish
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|5
|Last Close Price
|
12,48 €
|Average target price
|
19,14 €
|Spread / Average Target
|
53,4%