Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Jumbo S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BELA   GRS282183003

JUMBO S.A.

(BELA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jumbo S A : SHAREHOLDERS INVITATION TO AN EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

12/27/2021 | 12:57pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SHAREHOLDERS INVITATION TO AN EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

SHAREHOLDERS INVITATION TO AN EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Disclaimer

Jumbo SA published this content on 27 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2021 17:56:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about JUMBO S.A.
12:37pJUMBO S A : Financial Calendar Update
PU
12/07JUMBO S A : Shareholder's update for the 11 months of 2021 Group sales performance
PU
12/07JUMBO S A : Losses in the Balkans were offset by Greece and Cyprus
PU
11/29JUMBO S A : 3rd QUARTER 2021 KEY FINANCIAL FIGURES
PU
11/22JUMBO S.A. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
11/04Announcement of extraordinary cash distribution payment
PU
11/04In October, group sales recorded a marginal growth rate. Covid infections spike halts t..
PU
11/04Shareholder's update for the 10 months of 2021 Group sales performance
PU
10/27Financial Calendar Update
PU
10/20JUMBO S A : Financial Calendar update
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 786 M 890 M 890 M
Net income 2021 162 M 184 M 184 M
Net cash 2021 415 M 470 M 470 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,4x
Yield 2021 4,91%
Capitalization 1 698 M 1 923 M 1 922 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,63x
EV / Sales 2022 1,44x
Nbr of Employees 5 982
Free-Float -
Chart JUMBO S.A.
Duration : Period :
Jumbo S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JUMBO S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 12,48 €
Average target price 19,14 €
Spread / Average Target 53,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Konstantina Demiri CEO, Executive Director & Accounting Manager
Apostolos-Evangelos Vakakis Chairman
Eleni Tsitsopoulou Director-Information Technology
Georgios Spiridonas Katsaros Independent Non-Executive Director
Nikolaos Velissariou Independent Non-Executive Director