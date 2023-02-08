|
Jumbo S A : SHAREHOLDERS INVITATION TO AN EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
|All news about JUMBO S.A.
|Sales 2022
948 M
1 014 M
1 014 M
|Net income 2022
229 M
245 M
245 M
|Net cash 2022
564 M
604 M
604 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|10,6x
|Yield 2022
|6,61%
|Capitalization
2 422 M
2 590 M
2 590 M
|EV / Sales 2022
|1,96x
|EV / Sales 2023
|1,81x
|Nbr of Employees
|5 522
|Free-Float
|69,6%
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends JUMBO S.A.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Bullish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|7
|Last Close Price
|17,80 €
|Average target price
|20,70 €
|Spread / Average Target
|16,3%