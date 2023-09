Jumbo S.A. is No. 1 in Greece of retail distribution of toys. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - decorative items and home products (38.8%); - seasonal products (21.6%); - toys (20.1%); - stationery items (8.2%); - baby items (4%); - other (7.3%): primarily snacks and sweets. At the end of 2021, products are marketed through a network of 81 hypermarkets located in Greece (52), Romania (15), Bulgaria (9) and Cyprus (5), and via Internet. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Greece (57.8%), Romania (21.9%), Cyprus (10.6%) and Bulgaria (9.7%).

Sector Other Specialty Retailers