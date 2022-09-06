Jumbo S A : Shareholder's update for the 8 months of 2022 Group sales performance

Pricing in the supply chain and freight markets, has yet to improve.

Absurdly high prices in transportation, geopolitical instability and outrageous Energy prices, dramatically burden the budget of households and businesses.

For the JUMBO Group, the consumer who constantly chooses the best value proposition for each product comes first.

Jumbo Group still insists and excludes from its productrange any product that the price-quality correlation is at the expense of the consumer.

Even in the difficult month of August 2022, consumers voted for JUMBO. Sales of the JUMBO Group recorded an increase of c. +13%y-o-y.

Overall, in the 8 months of 2022 (January-August 2022), the Group's sales recorded an increase of c. +11% y-o-y.

Jumbo Group's financial results of the first half of the year 2022 will be announced on Monday, September 19 2022, after the closing of the Athens Stock Exchange trading session.

Sales performance by country:

Greece: In August 2022, the net sales of the parent company - excluding intragroup sales - increased by c. +12% compared to August 2021.

Overall, for the eight-month period of 2022, the net sales of the parent company - excluding intragroup sales- increased by c. +16% y-o-y.

Cyprus: Sales in August 2022 increased by c. +19% y-o-y and maintained the strong performance.

Overall sales in Cyprus for the eight-month period of 2022 increased by approximately +23% y-o-y.

Bulgaria: The network's sales increased by c. +4% y-o-y in August 2022.

Sales in Bulgaria for the eight-month period of 2022 increased by c. +1% y-o-y.

Romania: The network's sales increased by c. +19% y-o-y in August 2022.

Sales in Romania for the eight months of 2022 decreased by c. -1,5% y-o-y.