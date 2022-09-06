Log in
    BELA   GRS282183003

JUMBO S.A.

(BELA)
  Report
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  10:22 2022-09-06 am EDT
14.04 EUR   +2.18%
11:00aJUMBO S A : Shareholder's update for the 8 months of 2022 Group sales performance
PU
10:50aJUMBO S A : Despite the headwinds, consumers consistently vote for Jumbo
PU
08/04JUMBO S A : Shareholder's update for the 7 months of 2022 Group sales performance
PU
Jumbo S A : Shareholder's update for the 8 months of 2022 Group sales performance

09/06/2022 | 11:00am EDT
Pricing in the supply chain and freight markets, has yet to improve.

Absurdly high prices in transportation, geopolitical instability and outrageous Energy prices, dramatically burden the budget of households and businesses.

For the JUMBO Group, the consumer who constantly chooses the best value proposition for each product comes first.

Jumbo Group still insists and excludes from its productrange any product that the price-quality correlation is at the expense of the consumer.

Even in the difficult month of August 2022, consumers voted for JUMBO. Sales of the JUMBO Group recorded an increase of c. +13%y-o-y.

  • Overall, in the 8 months of 2022 (January-August 2022), the Group's sales recorded an increase of c. +11% y-o-y.

Jumbo Group's financial results of the first half of the year 2022 will be announced on Monday, September 19 2022, after the closing of the Athens Stock Exchange trading session.

Sales performance by country:

  • Greece: In August 2022, the net sales of the parent company - excluding intragroup sales - increased by c. +12% compared to August 2021.

Overall, for the eight-month period of 2022, the net sales of the parent company - excluding intragroup sales- increased by c. +16% y-o-y.

  • Cyprus: Sales in August 2022 increased by c. +19% y-o-y and maintained the strong performance.

Overall sales in Cyprus for the eight-month period of 2022 increased by approximately +23% y-o-y.

  • Bulgaria: The network's sales increased by c. +4% y-o-y in August 2022.

Sales in Bulgaria for the eight-month period of 2022 increased by c. +1% y-o-y.

  • Romania: The network's sales increased by c. +19% y-o-y in August 2022.

Sales in Romania for the eight months of 2022 decreased by c. -1,5% y-o-y.


Disclaimer

Jumbo SA published this content on 06 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2022 14:59:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 900 M 893 M 893 M
Net income 2022 172 M 171 M 171 M
Net cash 2022 585 M 580 M 580 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,97x
Yield 2022 5,60%
Capitalization 1 869 M 1 855 M 1 855 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,43x
EV / Sales 2023 1,31x
Nbr of Employees 5 618
Free-Float -
Chart JUMBO S.A.
Duration : Period :
Jumbo S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JUMBO S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 13,74 €
Average target price 19,53 €
Spread / Average Target 42,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Konstantina Demiri CEO, Executive Director & Accounting Manager
Apostolos-Evangelos Vakakis Chairman
Eleni Tsitsopoulou Director-Information Technology
Georgios Spiridonas Katsaros Independent Non-Executive Director
Nikolaos Velissariou Independent Non-Executive Director