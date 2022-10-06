Jumbo S A : The new school year kicked off with JUMBO, once again

September is back to school and the whole family returns to JUMBO.

In September 2022, the sales of the JUMBO Group recorded an increase of c. +7% y-o-y.

In the 9 months of 2022 (January-September 2022), the Group's sales recorded an increase of c. +11% y-o-y.

Sales performance by country:

Greece: In September 2022, the net sales of the parent company - excluding intragroup sales - increased by c. +8% compared to September 2021.

Cyprus: Sales in September 2022 increased by c. +19% y-o-y and maintained the strong performance.

Bulgaria: The network's sales increased by c. +11% y-o-y in September 2022.

Romania: The network's sales decreased by c. -2% y-o-y in September 2022.

Overall, for the nine-month period of 2022, the net sales of the parent company - excluding intragroup sales- increased by c. +15% y-o-y.Overall sales in Cyprus for the nine-month period of 2022 increased by approximately +23% y-o-y.Sales in Bulgaria for the nine-month period of 2022 increased by c. +3% y-o-y.Sales in Romania for the nine months of 2022 decreased by c. -1,5% y-o-y.

The Jumbo Group takes advantage of its strong financial position and continues its investment program for 2022 and 2023.

Jumbo will open another privately owned hyper-store in Sibiu, Romania mid-November.