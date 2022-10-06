Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. Jumbo S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BELA   GRS282183003

JUMBO S.A.

(BELA)
  Report
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  10:18 2022-10-05 am EDT
13.67 EUR   -0.07%
02:42aJumbo S A : Shareholder's update for the 9 months of 2022 Group sales performance
PU
02:32aJumbo S A : The new school year kicked off with JUMBO, once again
PU
09/19Jumbo S A : 6-month results are positive albeit volatility remains
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jumbo S A : The new school year kicked off with JUMBO, once again

10/06/2022 | 02:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
September is back to school and the whole family returns to JUMBO.

In September 2022, the sales of the JUMBO Group recorded an increase of c. +7% y-o-y.

In the 9 months of 2022 (January-September 2022), the Group's sales recorded an increase of c. +11% y-o-y.

Sales performance by country:

  • Greece: In September 2022, the net sales of the parent company - excluding intragroup sales - increased by c. +8% compared to September 2021.
Overall, for the nine-month period of 2022, the net sales of the parent company - excluding intragroup sales- increased by c. +15% y-o-y.
  • Cyprus: Sales in September 2022 increased by c. +19% y-o-y and maintained the strong performance.
Overall sales in Cyprus for the nine-month period of 2022 increased by approximately +23% y-o-y.
  • Bulgaria: The network's sales increased by c. +11% y-o-y in September 2022.
Sales in Bulgaria for the nine-month period of 2022 increased by c. +3% y-o-y.
  • Romania: The network's sales decreased by c. -2% y-o-y in September 2022.
Sales in Romania for the nine months of 2022 decreased by c. -1,5% y-o-y.

The Jumbo Group takes advantage of its strong financial position and continues its investment program for 2022 and 2023.

Jumbo will open another privately owned hyper-store in Sibiu, Romania mid-November.

Disclaimer

Jumbo SA published this content on 06 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2022 06:31:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about JUMBO S.A.
02:42aJumbo S A : Shareholder's update for the 9 months of 2022 Group sales performance
PU
02:32aJumbo S A : The new school year kicked off with JUMBO, once again
PU
09/19Jumbo S A : 6-month results are positive albeit volatility remains
PU
09/19Jumbo S A : 6-month results are positive albeit volatility remains
PU
09/19Jumbo S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
09/06Jumbo S A : Shareholder's update for the 8 months of 2022 Group sales performance
PU
09/06Jumbo S A : Despite the headwinds, consumers consistently vote for Jumbo
PU
08/04Jumbo S A : Shareholder's update for the 7 months of 2022 Group sales performance
PU
08/04Jumbo S A : The fortress of the JUMBO consumer is strongly defended. With specific results..
PU
08/01Jumbo S A : Announcement of substantial holdings L. 3556/2007
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 905 M 892 M 892 M
Net income 2022 200 M 197 M 197 M
Net cash 2022 584 M 575 M 575 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,99x
Yield 2022 8,49%
Capitalization 1 860 M 1 834 M 1 834 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,41x
EV / Sales 2023 1,32x
Nbr of Employees 5 522
Free-Float -
Chart JUMBO S.A.
Duration : Period :
Jumbo S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JUMBO S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 13,67 €
Average target price 19,06 €
Spread / Average Target 39,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Konstantina Demiri CEO, Executive Director & Accounting Manager
Apostolos-Evangelos Vakakis Chairman
Eleni Tsitsopoulou Director-Information Technology
Georgios Spiridonas Katsaros Independent Non-Executive Director
Nikolaos Velissariou Independent Non-Executive Director