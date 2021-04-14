Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Jumbo S.A.    BELA   GRS282183003

JUMBO S.A.

(BELA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jumbo S A : The health crisis has stood in the way of growth

04/14/2021 | 10:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
With the outbreak of the health crisis, all the countries where the JUMBO Group operates took measures to limit the spread of Covid-19 affecting in this way the performance of the Group.

The turnover during the financial year 2020, for the JUMBO Group, amounted to EUR 694,03 million, reduced by -18,15% compared to the corresponding year 01.01.2019-31.12.2019, which was EUR 847.94 million.

  • In Greece, Jumbo stores as well as other commercial stores remained closed during the two major and critical periods, Easter and Christmas 2020. During periods when the stores were allowed to operate, in order to avoid overcrowding, there was a provision for a certain number of visitors per square meter within the company's stores.
  • As a result, the net sales of the parent company - excluding intercompany transactions - decreased by approximately -30% y-o-y.
  • In Cyprus, all stores remained closed from mid-March to early May 2020, missing, in this way, the Easter holiday season. The confinement measures imposed on the citizens in combination with the administrative decisions for the closure of stores that operated in shopping centers or in areas with high epidemiological burden affected the sales in 2020 which declined by approximately -13% y-o-y.
  • In Bulgaria, the confinement measures for the citizens for two months (from March to May 2020) as well as the decisions for the closure of stores operating in shopping centers resulted in a decrease in sales during the year 2020 by approximately -10 %.
  • Similar restrictions in Romania did not reverse the growth potential and sales increased by approximately + 13%.
During 2020, Group's gross profit, reached at EUR 359,40 million recording a decrease of -19,02% (compared to EUR 443.79 million in 2019).

The gross margin for the Jumbo Group stood at 51,78% in 2020 from 52,34% in 2019.

In this difficult year, the restraint of operating costs contributed significantly to the performance. Consolidated Net Profits after tax stood at EUR 138,67 million compared to EUR 177,62 million in 2019, reduced by -21,93 % y-o-y.

Purchase Strategy

The Group in 2020 adjusted its purchase strategy taking into account the period of inactivity and partial operation of the stores.
As a result, on the last day of December 2020, cash and cash equivalents and other current financial assets amounted to EUR 665,15 million from EUR 636.99 million on 31.12.2019.

Dividend Policy
The management of the company remains faithful to its policy of distributing dividends every year without missing a single year.
Thus, during 2020, taking into account the special circumstances, the management of the company prepaid the dividend for the year 2020, a total amount of 0,615 EUR/ share in the form of extraordinary cash distribution, rewarding its shareholders who demonstrate their trust in the Group.
Management intends to announce, at the upcoming Ordinary General Meeting that is expected to take place at the beginning of June, an extraordinary cash distribution equal to the dividend for the 12-month fiscal year 2018/2019, i.e. a gross amount of 0,47 EUR/ share. The intention is the cash distribution to be paid immediately after a three-month period of uninterrupted and smooth operation of the stores.
Store roll-out

At the end of the corporate year, on December 31, 2020, the JUMBO Group numbered 80 stores.

From which:
• 52 are in Greece,
• 5 in Cyprus,
• 9 in Bulgaria, and
• 14 in Romania.

The Group operates the online store www.e-jumbo.gr in Greece and Cyprus.

Furthermore, the Group, through collaborations, has presence, through 28 stores operating under the JUMBO brand, in six countries (Albania, Kosovo, Serbia, North Macedonia, Bosnia and Montenegro).

Due to long delays in obtaining authorizations for the related works due to the pandemic, it is estimated that a new store in Greece (approximately 9.000 sq.m.) will be added to the store network until December 2021.
There will also be a new privately owned store (approximately 12.500 sq.m.) in Craiova, Romania, while the same complex will house warehouses and services for the Romanian e - jumbo department (approximately 33.000 sq.m.).

Disclaimer

Jumbo SA published this content on 14 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2021 14:22:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about JUMBO S.A.
10:23aJUMBO S A  : The health crisis has stood in the way of growth
PU
04/07JUMBO S A  : Shareholder's update for the first quarter of 2021 Group sales perf..
PU
03/19JUMBO S A  : Announcement of regulated information according to law 3556/2007
PU
03/02JUMBO S A  : Shareholder's update for the first two months of 2021 Group sales p..
PU
03/01JUMBO S A  : The stores remain closed. The carnival season is lost. Hopes that t..
PU
02/04JUMBO S A  : Appointment of a new Head of Financial Services
PU
2020JUMBO S A  : 3rd QUARTER 2020 KEY FINANCIAL FIGURES
PU
2020JUMBO S.A. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2020JUMBO S A  : November 2020 reversed the optimistic process of covering the lost ..
PU
2020JUMBO S A  : Financial Calendar update
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 701 M 838 M 838 M
Net income 2020 127 M 152 M 152 M
Net cash 2020 404 M 483 M 483 M
P/E ratio 2020 18,0x
Yield 2020 3,52%
Capitalization 2 286 M 2 727 M 2 735 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,69x
EV / Sales 2021 2,20x
Nbr of Employees 6 124
Free-Float -
Chart JUMBO S.A.
Duration : Period :
Jumbo S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JUMBO S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 18,53 €
Last Close Price 16,80 €
Spread / Highest target 22,0%
Spread / Average Target 10,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,76%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Konstantina Demiri CEO, Executive Director & Head-Accounting
Apostolos-Evangelos Vakakis Chairman & President
Eleni Tsitsopoulou Director-Information Technology
Georgios Spiridonas Katsaros Independent Non-Executive Director
Nikolaos Velissariou Independent Non-Executive Director
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ