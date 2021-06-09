Jumia Technologies : Annual General Meeting of Jumia Technologies AG of June 9, 2021 Declared Voting Results (Form 6-K)

Annual General Meeting of Jumia Technologies AG of June 9, 2021

Declared Voting Results

Agenda item Valid Votes

Cast

(For/Against) In % of the

Share Capital Votes For the

Resolution Votes Against the

Resolution Decision

2. Resolution on the ratification of the acts of the members of the management board for the financial year 2020 42,319,534 21.4618 % 41,665,968 98.4556 % 653,566 1.5444 % Approved

3. Resolution on the ratification of the acts of the members of the supervisory board for the financial year 2020 42,320,818 21.4625 % 41,694,096 98.5191 % 626,722 1.4809 % Approved

4. Resolution on the appointment of the auditor of the annual financial statements and the auditor of the consolidated financial statements, as well as any audit review of condensed interim financial statements and interim management reports as well as any audit review of additional interim financial information 42,498,754 21.5527 % 42,049,362 98.9426 % 449,392 1.0574 % Approved

5. Resolution on the approval of the remuneration system of the members of the management board 36,647,098 18.5851 % 31,168,466 85.0503 % 5,478,632 14.9497 % Approved

6. Resolution on the remuneration of the members of the supervisory board 41,975,484 21.2873 % 36,444,094 86.8223 % 5,531,390 13.1777 % Approved

7. Resolution on the election of a member of the supervisory board 42,445,328 21.5256 % 42,083,358 99.1472 % 361,970 0.8528 % Approved

8. Resolution on cancelling the existing Authorized Capital 2021/I and creating an Authorized Capital 2021/II with the possibility to exclude subscription rights, as well as on the related amendments to the Articles of Association 42,363,622 21.4842 % 36,853,164 86.9925 % 5,510,458 13.0075 % Approved

9. Resolution on cancelling the existing authorization and granting a new authorization to issue convertible bonds, options, profit rights and/or profit bonds (or combinations of these instruments) with the possibility of excluding subscription rights, on cancelling the existing Conditional Capital 2021/I and creating a new Conditional Capital 2021/II, as well as on the corresponding amendments to the Articles of Association 42,393,108 21.4991 % 34,153,972 80.5649 % 8,239,136 19.4351 % Approved