Jumia Technologies : Annual General Meeting of Jumia Technologies AG of June 9, 2021 Declared Voting Results (Form 6-K)
06/09/2021 | 04:44pm EDT
Annual General Meeting of Jumia Technologies AG of June 9, 2021
Declared Voting Results
Agenda item
Valid Votes Cast (For/Against)
In % of the
Share Capital
Votes For the Resolution
Votes Against the
Resolution
Decision
2.
Resolution on the ratification of the acts of the members of the management board for the financial year 2020
42,319,534
21.4618
%
41,665,968
98.4556
%
653,566
1.5444
%
Approved
3.
Resolution on the ratification of the acts of the members of the supervisory board for the financial year 2020
42,320,818
21.4625
%
41,694,096
98.5191
%
626,722
1.4809
%
Approved
4.
Resolution on the appointment of the auditor of the annual financial statements and the auditor of the consolidated financial statements, as well as any audit review of condensed interim financial statements and interim management reports as well as any audit review of additional interim financial information
42,498,754
21.5527
%
42,049,362
98.9426
%
449,392
1.0574
%
Approved
5.
Resolution on the approval of the remuneration system of the members of the management board
36,647,098
18.5851
%
31,168,466
85.0503
%
5,478,632
14.9497
%
Approved
6.
Resolution on the remuneration of the members of the supervisory board
41,975,484
21.2873
%
36,444,094
86.8223
%
5,531,390
13.1777
%
Approved
7.
Resolution on the election of a member of the supervisory board
42,445,328
21.5256
%
42,083,358
99.1472
%
361,970
0.8528
%
Approved
8.
Resolution on cancelling the existing Authorized Capital 2021/I and creating an Authorized Capital 2021/II with the possibility to exclude subscription rights, as well as on the related amendments to the Articles of Association
42,363,622
21.4842
%
36,853,164
86.9925
%
5,510,458
13.0075
%
Approved
9.
Resolution on cancelling the existing authorization and granting a new authorization to issue convertible bonds, options, profit rights and/or profit bonds (or combinations of these instruments) with the possibility of excluding subscription rights, on cancelling the existing Conditional Capital 2021/I and creating a new Conditional Capital 2021/II, as well as on the corresponding amendments to the Articles of Association
42,393,108
21.4991
%
34,153,972
80.5649
%
8,239,136
19.4351
%
Approved
10.
Resolution on the authorization to issue stock options to members of the management board and employees of the Company and members of the management and employees of companies affiliated with the Company (Stock Option Program 2021) and the creation of a new Conditional Capital 2021/III to settle stock options under the Stock Option Program 2021, as well as the corresponding amendments to section 4(3) of the Articles of Association
Jumia Technologies AG published this content on 09 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2021 20:43:03 UTC.