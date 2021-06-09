Log in
Jumia Technologies : Annual General Meeting of Jumia Technologies AG of June 9, 2021 Declared Voting Results (Form 6-K)

06/09/2021 | 04:44pm EDT
Annual General Meeting of Jumia Technologies AG of June 9, 2021

Declared Voting Results

Agenda item

Valid Votes
Cast
(For/Against) 		In % of the
Share Capital 		Votes For the
Resolution 		Votes Against the
Resolution 		Decision

2.

Resolution on the ratification of the acts of the members of the management board for the financial year 2020 42,319,534 21.4618 % 41,665,968 98.4556 % 653,566 1.5444 % Approved

3.

Resolution on the ratification of the acts of the members of the supervisory board for the financial year 2020 42,320,818 21.4625 % 41,694,096 98.5191 % 626,722 1.4809 % Approved

4.

Resolution on the appointment of the auditor of the annual financial statements and the auditor of the consolidated financial statements, as well as any audit review of condensed interim financial statements and interim management reports as well as any audit review of additional interim financial information 42,498,754 21.5527 % 42,049,362 98.9426 % 449,392 1.0574 % Approved

5.

Resolution on the approval of the remuneration system of the members of the management board 36,647,098 18.5851 % 31,168,466 85.0503 % 5,478,632 14.9497 % Approved

6.

Resolution on the remuneration of the members of the supervisory board 41,975,484 21.2873 % 36,444,094 86.8223 % 5,531,390 13.1777 % Approved

7.

Resolution on the election of a member of the supervisory board 42,445,328 21.5256 % 42,083,358 99.1472 % 361,970 0.8528 % Approved

8.

Resolution on cancelling the existing Authorized Capital 2021/I and creating an Authorized Capital 2021/II with the possibility to exclude subscription rights, as well as on the related amendments to the Articles of Association 42,363,622 21.4842 % 36,853,164 86.9925 % 5,510,458 13.0075 % Approved

9.

Resolution on cancelling the existing authorization and granting a new authorization to issue convertible bonds, options, profit rights and/or profit bonds (or combinations of these instruments) with the possibility of excluding subscription rights, on cancelling the existing Conditional Capital 2021/I and creating a new Conditional Capital 2021/II, as well as on the corresponding amendments to the Articles of Association 42,393,108 21.4991 % 34,153,972 80.5649 % 8,239,136 19.4351 % Approved

10.

Resolution on the authorization to issue stock options to members of the management board and employees of the Company and members of the management and employees of companies affiliated with the Company (Stock Option Program 2021) and the creation of a new Conditional Capital 2021/III to settle stock options under the Stock Option Program 2021, as well as the corresponding amendments to section 4(3) of the Articles of Association 36,699,108 18.6115 % 35,561,306 96.8996 % 1,137,802 3.1004 % Approved

Disclaimer

Jumia Technologies AG published this content on 09 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2021 20:43:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
