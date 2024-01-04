Jungfraubahn Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR - Jungfrau Railway Group - More than 1 million guests visit the Jungfraujoch - Top of Europe



04-Jan-2024 / 06:34 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR











Jungfrau Railway Group – More than 1 million guests visit the Jungfraujoch - Top of Europe

In an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 of the Listing Rules, Jungfraubahn Holding AG announces that the visitor numbers in 2023 increased significantly again compared to the previous year. 1,007,000 guests visited the Jungfraujoch - Top of Europe, which essentially corresponds to the pre-pandemic level. Regarding the Experience Mountains, Firstbahn and Harderbahn set new records and the Lauterbrunnen-Mürren mountain rail- and cableway achieved pre-pandemic figures. The 2023/2024 winter season got off to a good start.

In 2023, around 1,007,000 guests visited the Jungfraujoch - Top of Europe. That is 61.1 per cent more than in 2022 and only 4.6 per cent less than in the record year 2019. The increase in visits last year developed into a month-on-month increase. There was a strong increase in visitors from Southeast Asia, India and the USA in particular, while the number of tourists from China and Japan also rose again in the second half of the year. In addition to the numerous individual travellers, there was also an increasing number of groups on the Jungfrau Railway Group's trains. There was still a shortfall of around 120,000 guests in tour groups, which is primarily attributable to the Chinese and Japanese markets.

The number of visitors to the Experience Mountains also developed positively. The Harderbahn recorded an increase of 29.4 per cent compared to the previous year with 825,200 ascents and descents, thus achieving the highest number of visitors in its history. The Firstbahn achieved an overall increase of 27.3 per cent with 842,300 visitors. The Lauterbrunnen-Mürren mountain rail- and cableway (BLM) counted 451,900 guests. That is 23.8 per cent more guests than in the previous year, even though the BLM suspended operations for several weeks during 2023 due to the completion of the overall renovation work on the adhesion railway between Grütschalp and Mürren.

On the line between Grindelwald Terminal and the Eigergletscher, more than 2 million guests travelled on the Eiger Express for the first time in 2023 with 2,003,900.

Launch of the winter season

The 2023/2024 winter sports season started on 2 December 2023 with full winter sports operations. During advance sales of the Top4 ski pass (partner offer from Adelboden-Lenk, Gstaad, Jungfrau Ski Region and Meiringen-Hasliberg), over 32,000 Top4 ski passes were sold at the advance sale price, which were about 1000 less than for the 2022/2023 winter season.

From the start of the season to 31 December 2023, the Jungfrau Ski Region registered 207,800 skier visits. Compared to the same period a year ago, this corresponds to an increase of 28.1 per cent and therefor it is the best start to the season in history. The Jungfrau Ski Region is a cooperative product in which the Jungfrau Railway Group holds a revenue share of over 60%.

Visitor numbers

2023 Visitor numbers

2022 Change

in per cent Jungfrau Railway

(Jungfraujoch arrival) 1,007,000 624,900 +61.1% Grindelwald-First

(from valley station, summer & winter) 842,300 661,700 +27.3% Mürrenbahn

(from valley station, entire year) 451,900 365,000 +23.8% Harderbahn

(total visitor numbers) 825,200 637,500 +29.4% Eiger Express

(total visitor numbers)

2,003,900 1,443,400 +38.8%

Skier visits

Start of the season – 31.12.2023 Skier visits

Start of the season – 31.12.2022 Change

in per cent Jungfrau Ski Region 207,800 162,200 +28.1%

