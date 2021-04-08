EQS-Adhoc : Jungfraubahn Holding AG: In 2020, the -2

Guests are offered more space, pleasant visitor guidance and a better quality travel experience overall. The active and digitally supported guest management will be time-saving and convenient. The railways and cableways will be able to actively reduce mass gatherings and congestion and make the best possible use of existing capacities. The use of public transport will be promoted thanks to the new link to the railway network. The Jungfrau Railway Group will therefore be making an important contribution towards encouraging guests back onto the rails after switching to an increasing reliance on private transportation due to Covid-19.

Jungfrau Railways has experienced various global crises in its over 100-year history. With the overhaul of cost structures and greater flexibility as well as a good start to the V-Cableway, the company will emerge from the crisis stronger. It is to be expected that the 2021 result will again be heavily influenced by the coronavirus crisis. The Jungfrau Railway Group holds onto its main goal of generating positive EBITDA.

Annual Report and Proposals to the General Meeting

The Jungfraubahn Holding AG General Meeting will be held in Interlaken on 17 May 2021. It will take place with no physical participation by shareholders whatsoever. Shareholders will be informed about the format of the General Meeting and the voting procedure by personal invitation and publication in accordance with the Articles of Association. The Board of Directors is therefore proposing that, due to the current situation, no dividends should be distributed.

The Jungfraubahn Holding AG Annual Report for the 2020 reporting year was produced as an online edition. The online annual report is published under the following link:

- Annual Report 2020: www.jungfrau.ch/geschaeftsbericht

- Link to the Agenda of the 2021 General Meeting: www.jungfrau.ch/generalversammlung/ Additional features: File: In 2020, the Jungfrau Railway Group recorded a loss - yet a positive EBITDA was achieved ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- End of ad hoc announcement -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: Jungfraubahn Holding AG Harderstrasse 14 3800 Interlaken Switzerland Phone: +41 33 828 71 11 Fax: +41 33 828 72 64 E-mail: info@jungfrau.ch Internet: www.jungfrau.ch ISIN: CH0017875789 Valor: A0CACJ Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt, Stuttgart; SIX Swiss Exchange EQS News ID: 1182008 End of Announcement EQS Group News Service =------------

1182008 08-Apr-2021 CET/CEST

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 08, 2021 00:45 ET (04:45 GMT)