Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Jungfraubahn Holding AG    JFN   CH0017875789

JUNGFRAUBAHN HOLDING AG

(JFN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

EQS-Adhoc : Jungfraubahn Holding AG: In 2020, the -2-

04/08/2021 | 12:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Guests are offered more space, pleasant visitor guidance and a better quality travel experience overall. The active and digitally supported guest management will be time-saving and convenient. The railways and cableways will be able to actively reduce mass gatherings and congestion and make the best possible use of existing capacities. The use of public transport will be promoted thanks to the new link to the railway network. The Jungfrau Railway Group will therefore be making an important contribution towards encouraging guests back onto the rails after switching to an increasing reliance on private transportation due to Covid-19.

Jungfrau Railways has experienced various global crises in its over 100-year history. With the overhaul of cost structures and greater flexibility as well as a good start to the V-Cableway, the company will emerge from the crisis stronger. It is to be expected that the 2021 result will again be heavily influenced by the coronavirus crisis. The Jungfrau Railway Group holds onto its main goal of generating positive EBITDA.

Annual Report and Proposals to the General Meeting

The Jungfraubahn Holding AG General Meeting will be held in Interlaken on 17 May 2021. It will take place with no physical participation by shareholders whatsoever. Shareholders will be informed about the format of the General Meeting and the voting procedure by personal invitation and publication in accordance with the Articles of Association. The Board of Directors is therefore proposing that, due to the current situation, no dividends should be distributed.

The Jungfraubahn Holding AG Annual Report for the 2020 reporting year was produced as an online edition. The online annual report is published under the following link:

- Annual Report 2020: www.jungfrau.ch/geschaeftsbericht

- Link to the Agenda of the 2021 General Meeting: www.jungfrau.ch/generalversammlung/ Additional features: File: In 2020, the Jungfrau Railway Group recorded a loss - yet a positive EBITDA was achieved ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- End of ad hoc announcement ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Jungfraubahn Holding AG 
              Harderstrasse 14 
              3800 Interlaken 
              Switzerland 
Phone:        +41 33 828 71 11 
Fax:          +41 33 828 72 64 
E-mail:       info@jungfrau.ch 
Internet:     www.jungfrau.ch 
ISIN:         CH0017875789 
Valor:        A0CACJ 
Listed:       Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt, Stuttgart; SIX Swiss Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1182008 
 
End of Announcement EQS Group News Service 
=------------

1182008 08-Apr-2021 CET/CEST

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 08, 2021 00:45 ET (04:45 GMT)

All news about JUNGFRAUBAHN HOLDING AG
12:52aJUNGFRAUBAHN HOLDING AG : In 2020, the Jungfrau Railway Group recorded a loss - ..
PU
12:46aEQS-ADHOC  : Jungfraubahn Holding AG: In 2020, the -2-
DJ
12:45aJUNGFRAUBAHN HOLDING AG : In 2020, the Jungfrau Railway Group recorded a loss - ..
EQ
03/18JUNGFRAUBAHN  : Top4 ski pass for the 2021/2022 season at the same price
PU
03/15JUNGFRAU RAILWAYS : Service interruptions due to cable shortening and constructi..
PU
03/09JUNGFRAUBAHN  : Grindelwald-First – Snowpark with halfpipe open until 5 Ap..
PU
02/25JUNGFRAUBAHN  : Enjoy the slopes until after Easter with the new Grindelwald-Wen..
PU
02/25JUNGFRAUBAHN  : Fun on the slopes in the morning, up the Jungfraujoch – To..
PU
01/05JUNGFRAUBAHN  : Jungfrau Railway Guests Numbers Fall a Record 66% in 2020
MT
01/05EQS-ADHOC  : Jungfraubahn Holding AG: Jungfrau Railway Group records drop in gue..
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 126 M 136 M 136 M
Net income 2020 -6,41 M -6,89 M -6,89 M
Net cash 2020 25,2 M 27,1 M 27,1 M
P/E ratio 2020 -133x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 851 M 917 M 915 M
EV / Sales 2020 6,54x
EV / Sales 2021 4,47x
Nbr of Employees 612
Free-Float 80,5%
Chart JUNGFRAUBAHN HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Jungfraubahn Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JUNGFRAUBAHN HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 125,00 CHF
Last Close Price 145,80 CHF
Spread / Highest target -14,3%
Spread / Average Target -14,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Urs Kessler Chief Executive Officer
Christoph Seiler CFO, Head-Finance & Controlling
Thomas Bieger Chairman
Urs Siegenthaler Head-Information Technology
Stefan Würgler Head-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JUNGFRAUBAHN HOLDING AG6.27%917
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.8.23%99 209
ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD.-2.61%49 375
EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.29.94%25 133
TRIP.COM GROUP LIMITED15.06%24 151
LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC.17.96%19 247
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ