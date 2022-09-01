Jungfraubahn : Semi-annual report 2022

The Jungfrau Railway Group can look back on a successful first half-year. After recording significant losses in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic, the Jungfrau Railway Group reported a profit of CHF

15.3 million in the first half of 2022. Thanks to fa- vourable weather conditions, all segments contrib- uted to this encouraging development. There is a noticeable desire among guests to make up for lost time after two years of pandemic: In the Winter Sports segment, the best season to date (2007/2008) was equalized. The Experience Mountains segment approached pre-crisis levels and the number of vis- itors to the Jungfraujoch - Top of Europe increased by almost 50% compared to the previous year, nev- ertheless, visitor numbers stay 57% below those of 2019. The recovery of the international group travel markets, especially in Asia, is making only slow pro- gress due to the multifarious uncertainties regard- ing travel restrictions and flight capacities. The Jungfrau Railway Group is cautiously optimistic for the second half of the year and expects a further gradual normalisation.

During the crisis, the company learned to react quickly and systematically to changing circumstances. This adaptability allows it to respond to the rapidly changing demand in the various segments by optimising resource usage and taking advantage of opportunities as they arise.

Rising frequencies at the Jungfraujoch - Top of

Europe

The number of visitors to the Jungfraujoch - Top of Europe developed positively in the first half of the year. The main reasons for this were on the one hand the V-Cableway and the strong customer orientation, and on the other hand the mostly good weather and the end of the coronavirus restrictions.