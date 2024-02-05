EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Jungheinrich AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Jungheinrich AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 07, 2024
Address: https://www.jungheinrich.com/investor-relations/berichte-und-praesentationen-1308

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 07, 2024
Address: https://www.jungheinrich.com/en/investor-relations/reports-publications-6224

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 12, 2024
Address: https://www.jungheinrich.com/investor-relations/berichte-und-praesentationen-1308

Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 12, 2024
Address: https://www.jungheinrich.com/en/investor-relations/reports-publications-6224

