Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Jungheinrich AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JUN3   DE0006219934

JUNGHEINRICH AG

(JUN3)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  01:35 2022-09-26 pm EDT
20.66 EUR   -3.10%
01:01pAd-hoc Release : Change in the Supervisory Board
PU
11:13aJUNGHEINRICH AG : Gets a Buy rating from Baader Bank
MD
08:53aJUNGHEINRICH AG : Hauck & Aufhauser maintains a Buy rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ad-hoc release: Change in the Supervisory Board

09/26/2022 | 01:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hans-Georg Frey, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Jungheinrich AG, has notified the company of his decision to resign as member and therefore also as Chairman of the Supervisory Board with effect from the end of the Annual General Meeting on 11 May 2023.

"After almost 16 years leading Jungheinrich, of which twelve were as Chairman of the Board of Management and almost four years as Chairman of the Supervisory Board, the time has come for me to make a change," says Hans-Georg Frey, who wants to have more time to dedicate to his family and his other tasks. "The early announcement makes it possible for the company to initiate a professional process and arrange for a successor."

"The shareholder families Lange and Wolf regret this decision and would like to already thank Mr Frey for his successful and dedicated commitment to Jungheinrich over so many years," declare Wolff Lange and Andreas Wolf, representatives of the shareholder families in the Supervisory Board.

Press enquiries to:

Dr Benedikt Nufer, Spokesman
Phone: +49 40 6948 3489
Mobile: +49 151 277 912 45
benedikt.nufer@jungheinrich.de

Analyst/investor enquiries to:

Andrea Bleesen, Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +49 40 6948 3407
andrea.bleesen@jungheinrich.de

Disclaimer

Jungheinrich AG published this content on 26 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2022 17:00:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about JUNGHEINRICH AG
01:01pAd-hoc Release : Change in the Supervisory Board
PU
11:13aJUNGHEINRICH AG : Gets a Buy rating from Baader Bank
MD
08:53aJUNGHEINRICH AG : Hauck & Aufhauser maintains a Buy rating
MD
07:40aJUNGHEINRICH AG : Receives a Buy rating from Warburg Research
MD
09/23Jungheinrich Ag : Jungheinrich substantiates forecast for 2022
EQ
09/22JUNGHEINRICH AG : Berenberg gives a Buy rating
MD
08/17JUNGHEINRICH AG : Receives a Buy rating from Berenberg
MD
08/16Jungheinrich : IDG-Dichtungstechnik enters automated intralogistics
PU
08/15JUNGHEINRICH AG : Hauck & Aufhauser reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
08/12Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 3..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JUNGHEINRICH AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 4 529 M 4 404 M 4 404 M
Net income 2022 231 M 225 M 225 M
Net cash 2022 194 M 189 M 189 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,53x
Yield 2022 2,91%
Capitalization 2 175 M 2 098 M 2 114 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,44x
EV / Sales 2023 0,40x
Nbr of Employees 19 400
Free-Float 46,6%
Chart JUNGHEINRICH AG
Duration : Period :
Jungheinrich AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JUNGHEINRICH AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 21,32 €
Average target price 35,45 €
Spread / Average Target 66,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lars Brzoska Chief Executive Officer
Volker Hues Chief Financial Officer
Hans-Georg Frey Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sabine Neuß Head-Technology
Wolff Lange Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JUNGHEINRICH AG-52.50%2 114
AB VOLVO-24.37%28 928
SINOTRUK (HONG KONG) LIMITED-44.75%2 332
CIMC VEHICLES (GROUP) CO., LTD.-25.59%2 011
SINOTRUK JINAN TRUCK CO., LTD.-36.18%1 769
ANHUI HELI CO.,LTD.-19.34%1 048