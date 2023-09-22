LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British investment bank Barclays expects better times for forklift manufacturers Jungheinrich and Kion soon. However, analyst Timothy Lee still sees significant upside potential for the Jungheinrich share. However, he considers the Kion share to be fairly valued, not least because its debt is higher than the industry average. This means that his assessment differs from that of the market, which considers the Frankfurt-based company to be undervalued following the share price slide last year, he wrote in two studies published on Friday.

Accordingly, he started Jungheinrich at "Overweight" with a price target of 36 euros. Lee took up the valuation of Kion shares with "Equal Weight" and a price target of 37 euros.

The Barclays analyst contrasted the two companies' warehouse automation business in particular. In general, a bottoming out is emerging here, from which Kion could benefit strongly as the global market leader in the event of a subsequent recovery. A further recovery in orders should take place in 2024, even if the Barclays expert does not yet expect such a rapid return to the levels seen before the Corona pandemic. As a result, his estimate for adjusted operating profitability in 2025 remains below consensus expectations.

At Jungheinrich, meanwhile, he sees a lot of potential in the still small but growing warehouse automation division, which has not yet been priced into the market. The acquisition of the Storage Solutions Group announced by the Hamburg-based company in January could increase the value of the business fourfold.

Lee also likes Jungheinrich's financial position better. He praised a strong balance sheet with manageable debt. Kion's debt level, on the other hand, is higher than its peers, he said. It should come down as sales and margins recover, but the Frankfurt-based company will still have to work hard to meet its obligations. It will take time for profitability to improve.

In the forklift business, Lee said both companies can rely on a strong order backlog. This should secure sales into 2024. In parallel, the analyst expects a gradual recovery in orders. Currently, the weak economic environment is weighing on both MDax companies. Jungheinrich is also very dependent on the European market and retail customers. At Kion, price increases should ensure stable margins in the rest of the year, but there is hardly any further upside potential here in 2024.

According to Barclays Capital, shares rated "Overweight" are likely to outperform the other stocks in the sector under review over the next twelve months. With an "Equal Weight" rating, the bank expects the stock to perform roughly in line with other sector stocks over the next twelve months./niw/ck/zb

Analyzing institute Barclays Capital.

Publication of the original studies: 21.09.2023 / 13:18 and 14:37 / GMT First disclosure of the original studies: 21.09.2023 / 15:45 / GMT