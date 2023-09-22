LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British investment bank Barclays has initiated its rating on Jungheinrich 's papers at 'Overweight' with a target price of 36 euros. The forklift company's papers offered an attractive valuation, analyst Timothy Lee wrote in a research note published Friday. He pointed to the potential from the growing warehouse automation business and also praised the strong balance sheet./ag/ck

