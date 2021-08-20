Log in
    JUN3   DE0006219934

JUNGHEINRICH AG

(JUN3)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 08/20 02:25:06 am
43.98 EUR   -0.36%
02:09aDGAP-DD : Jungheinrich AG english
DJ
08/18JUNGHEINRICH AG : DZ Bank reiterates its Buy rating
MD
08/18JUNGHEINRICH AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
DGAP-DD : Jungheinrich AG english

08/20/2021 | 02:09am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 20.08.2021 / 08:08 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name 

 
 
 Name and legal form:  LJH-Holding GmbH 
 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status 
 
 
 Person closely associated with: 
 
 Title: 
 
 First name:   Wolff 
 
 Last name(s): Lange 
 
 Position:     Member of the administrative or supervisory body 
 b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name 
 
 
 Jungheinrich AG 
 b) LEI 
 
 
 529900PHZORTU6FSXE73 
 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code 
 
 
 Type:          Share 
 
 ISIN:          DE0006219934 
 b) Nature of the transaction 
 
 
 Acquisition 
 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
 
 Price(s)       Volume(s) 
 
 44.3330 EUR    886660 EUR 
 d) Aggregated information 
 
 
 Price         Aggregated volume 
 
 44.3330 EUR   886660 EUR 
 e) Date of the transaction 
 
 
 2021-08-19; UTC+2 
 f) Place of the transaction 
 
 
 Outside a trading venue

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

20.08.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Jungheinrich AG 
              Friedrich-Ebert-Damm 129 
              22047 Hamburg 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.jungheinrich.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

69916 20.08.2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 20, 2021 02:08 ET (06:08 GMT)

