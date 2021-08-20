DGAP-DD : Jungheinrich AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 20.08.2021 / 08:08 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name
Name and legal form: LJH-Holding GmbH
2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Wolff
Last name(s): Lange
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name
Jungheinrich AG
b) LEI
529900PHZORTU6FSXE73
4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006219934
b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
44.3330 EUR 886660 EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
44.3330 EUR 886660 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
2021-08-19; UTC+2
f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
Language: English
Company: Jungheinrich AG
Friedrich-Ebert-Damm 129
22047 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.jungheinrich.com
69916 20.08.2021
