DGAP-DD : Jungheinrich AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 20.08.2021 / 08:08

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name

Name and legal form: LJH-Holding GmbH 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Wolff Last name(s): Lange Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Jungheinrich AG b) LEI 529900PHZORTU6FSXE73 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code Type: Share ISIN: DE0006219934 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 44.3330 EUR 886660 EUR d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume 44.3330 EUR 886660 EUR e) Date of the transaction 2021-08-19; UTC+2 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

20.08.2021

Language: English Company: Jungheinrich AG Friedrich-Ebert-Damm 129 22047 Hamburg Germany Internet: www.jungheinrich.com

