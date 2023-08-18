FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Broker) - DZ Bank raised the fair value for Jungheinrich from 34 to 38 euros and left its rating at "buy". At the forklift manufacturer, certain customer groups currently seemed to be pulling with new orders, while others continued to order normally, analyst Alexander Hauenstein wrote in a study presented on Friday. He added that some market price risk cannot be ruled out for the second half of the year, with potentially slightly lower margins in the coming quarters. However, he sees this "small recession scenario" already priced into the consensus estimates for 2024 and recommends buying during periods of weakness./edh/mis

