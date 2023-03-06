Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Jungheinrich AG
  News
  7. Summary
    JUN3   DE0006219934

JUNGHEINRICH AG

(JUN3)
  Report
2023-03-06
33.89 EUR   -2.39%
Ex-Bosch manager Najork to become new Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Jungheinrich
DP
Jungheinrich : Change in the Supervisory Board
PU
JUNGHEINRICH IN FOCUS: The acquisition expedition has begun
DP
Ex-Bosch manager Najork to become new Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Jungheinrich

03/06/2023
HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - The supervisory board of forklift manufacturer Jungheinrich has nominated a new chairman. Manager Rolf Najork is to succeed current Supervisory Board Chairman Hans-Georg Frey, the MDax-listed company announced in Hamburg on Monday. He is to be elected as a new member of the Supervisory Board at the upcoming Annual General Meeting on May 11 and then proposed as Chairman.

According to the company, Najork was a member of the board of management of Robert Bosch GmbH from 2019 to the end of 2022. He was also chairman of the board of management of Bosch Rexroth between 2016 and August 2022. The previous chairman of the supervisory board, Frey, had resigned as a member and chairman of the supervisory board in September with effect from the end of the annual general meeting on May 11, 2023./ngu/he


© dpa-AFX 2023
