Jungheinrich AG is a Germany-based holding company engaged in material handling equipment, warehousing and material flow engineering sectors, as well as in warehousing technology. The Intralogistics segment encompasses the development, production, sale and short-term hire of new material handling equipment and warehousing technology products including logistics systems as well as the sale and short-term hire of used equipment and after-sales services, consisting of maintenance, repair and spare parts. Activities undertaken by the Financial Services segment encompass the pan-European sales financing and usage transfer of material handling equipment and warehousing technology products. The segment supports the operating sales units of the Intralogistics segment. The Company operates NTP Forklifts Australia as a majority owned subsidiary.