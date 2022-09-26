EQS-Ad-hoc: Jungheinrich AG / Key word(s): Personnel/Personnel

Jungheinrich AG: Change in the Supervisory Board of Jungheinrich AG



Hans-Georg Frey, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Jungheinrich AG, has notified the company of his decision to resign as member and therefore also as Chairman of the Supervisory Board with effect from the end of the Annual General Meeting on 11 May 2023.



“After almost 16 years leading Jungheinrich, of which twelve were as Chairman of the Board of Management and almost four years as Chairman of the Supervisory Board, the time has come for me to make a change,” says Hans-Georg Frey, who wants to have more time to dedicate to his family and his other tasks. “The early announcement makes it possible for the company to initiate a professional process and arrange for a successor.”



“The shareholder families Lange and Wolf regret this decision and would like to already thank Mr Frey for his successful and dedicated commitment to Jungheinrich over so many years,” declare Wolff Lange and Andreas Wolf, representatives of the shareholder families in the Supervisory Board.



