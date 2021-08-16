Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Jungheinrich AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JUN3   DE0006219934

JUNGHEINRICH AG

(JUN3)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 08/16 04:21:06 am
44.07 EUR   -1.54%
03:34aJUNGHEINRICH AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
08/12JUNGHEINRICH AG : Kepler Cheuvreux sticks Neutral
MD
08/12JUNGHEINRICH AG : Warburg Research gives a Buy rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Jungheinrich AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

08/16/2021 | 03:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

16.08.2021 / 09:32
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: LJH-Holding GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Wolff
Last name(s): Lange
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Jungheinrich AG

b) LEI
529900PHZORTU6FSXE73 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006219934

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
45.675916 EUR 456759.16 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
45.675916 EUR 456759.16 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-08-12; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


16.08.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Jungheinrich AG
Friedrich-Ebert-Damm 129
22047 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.jungheinrich.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

69853  16.08.2021 


© EQS 2021
All news about JUNGHEINRICH AG
03:34aJUNGHEINRICH AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
08/12JUNGHEINRICH AG : Kepler Cheuvreux sticks Neutral
MD
08/12JUNGHEINRICH AG : Warburg Research gives a Buy rating
MD
08/12JUNGHEINRICH AG : Baader Bank gives a Buy rating
MD
08/12JUNGHEINRICH : On course - Jungheinrich has very good first half of 2021
PU
08/10JUNGHEINRICH : fleet for BLG Logistics in Erfurt
PU
08/02AUDI HUNGARIA : Automated production supply
PU
07/27JUNGHEINRICH : DSV builds logistics hub in Norway with Jungheinrich
PU
07/27JUNGHEINRICH AG : Berenberg gives a Buy rating
MD
07/23JUNGHEINRICH AG : Warburg Research reiterates its Buy rating
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JUNGHEINRICH AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 4 162 M 4 904 M 4 904 M
Net income 2021 235 M 277 M 277 M
Net cash 2021 343 M 404 M 404 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,7x
Yield 2021 1,42%
Capitalization 4 566 M 5 388 M 5 379 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,01x
EV / Sales 2022 0,95x
Nbr of Employees 18 103
Free-Float 46,6%
Chart JUNGHEINRICH AG
Duration : Period :
Jungheinrich AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JUNGHEINRICH AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 44,76 €
Average target price 44,94 €
Spread / Average Target 0,40%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lars Brzoska Chief Executive Officer
Volker Hues Chief Financial Officer
Hans-Georg Frey Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sabine Neuß Head-Technics
Birgit von Garrel Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JUNGHEINRICH AG22.30%5 388
AB VOLVO4.70%47 993
SINOTRUK (HONG KONG) LIMITED-19.09%5 683
SINOTRUK JINAN TRUCK CO., LTD.-8.49%3 730
ANHUI HELI CO., LTD.-20.28%1 294
MITSUBISHI LOGISNEXT CO., LTD.-20.61%913