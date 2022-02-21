Log in
    JUN3   DE0006219934

JUNGHEINRICH AG

(JUN3)
  Report
Jungheinrich AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

02/21/2022 | 07:31am EST
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

21.02.2022 / 13:29
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: LJH-Holding GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Wolff
Last name(s): Lange
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Jungheinrich AG

b) LEI
529900PHZORTU6FSXE73 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006219934

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
35.709797 EUR 94880.9306 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
35.709797 EUR 94880.9306 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
18/02/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


21.02.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Jungheinrich AG
Friedrich-Ebert-Damm 129
22047 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.jungheinrich.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

72813  21.02.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1284723&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
