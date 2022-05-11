Log in
JUNGHEINRICH AG

05/11JUNGHEINRICH AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/09JUNGHEINRICH AG : Receives a Buy rating from Warburg Research
MD
05/09JUNGHEINRICH AG : Buy rating from Berenberg
MD
Jungheinrich AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

05/11/2022 | 03:41am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

11.05.2022 / 09:38
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Bettina
Last name(s): Brzoska

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr.
First name: Lars
Last name(s): Brzoska
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Jungheinrich AG

b) LEI
529900PHZORTU6FSXE73 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006219934

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
21.94 EUR 21940.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
21.94 EUR 21940.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
09/05/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Hamburg
MIC: XHAM


11.05.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Jungheinrich AG
Friedrich-Ebert-Damm 129
22047 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.jungheinrich.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

74859  11.05.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1349303&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
