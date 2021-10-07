Log in
10/01JUNGHEINRICH : Production commences
DJ
10/01JUNGHEINRICH : Production commences
PU
09/27Jungheinrich Eyes Acquisitions to Drive Digitalisation
CI
Jungheinrich AG english

10/07/2021 | 06:48am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 07.10.2021 / 12:46 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name 

 
 
 Title: 
 
 First name:    Andreas 
 
 Last name(s):  Wolf 
 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status 
 
 
 Position:     Member of the administrative or supervisory body 
 b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name 
 
 
 Jungheinrich AG 
 b) LEI 
 
 
 529900PHZORTU6FSXE73 
 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code 
 
 
 Type:          Share 
 
 ISIN:          DE0006219934 
 b) Nature of the transaction 
 
 
 Acquisition 
 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
 
 Price(s)      Volume(s) 
 
 39.00 EUR     195000.00 EUR 
 d) Aggregated information 
 
 
 Price         Aggregated volume 
 
 39.00 EUR     195000.00 EUR 
 e) Date of the transaction 
 
 
 07/10/2021; UTC+2 
 f) Place of the transaction 
 
 
 Name:         TRADEGATE EXCHANGE 
 
 MIC:          TGAT

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

07.10.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Jungheinrich AG 
              Friedrich-Ebert-Damm 129 
              22047 Hamburg 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.jungheinrich.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

70503 07.10.2021

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1239131&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 07, 2021 06:47 ET (10:47 GMT)

