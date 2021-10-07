Jungheinrich AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 07.10.2021 / 12:46 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name

Title: First name: Andreas Last name(s): Wolf 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Jungheinrich AG b) LEI 529900PHZORTU6FSXE73 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code Type: Share ISIN: DE0006219934 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 39.00 EUR 195000.00 EUR d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume 39.00 EUR 195000.00 EUR e) Date of the transaction 07/10/2021; UTC+2 f) Place of the transaction Name: TRADEGATE EXCHANGE MIC: TGAT

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

07.10.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: Jungheinrich AG Friedrich-Ebert-Damm 129 22047 Hamburg Germany Internet: www.jungheinrich.com End of News DGAP News Service =------------

70503 07.10.2021

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1239131&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 07, 2021 06:47 ET (10:47 GMT)