Jungheinrich AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 07.10.2021
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name
Title:
First name: Andreas
Last name(s): Wolf
2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name
Jungheinrich AG
b) LEI
529900PHZORTU6FSXE73
4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006219934
b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
39.00 EUR 195000.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
39.00 EUR 195000.00 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
07/10/2021; UTC+2
f) Place of the transaction
Name: TRADEGATE EXCHANGE
MIC: TGAT
07.10.2021
Language: English
Company: Jungheinrich AG
Friedrich-Ebert-Damm 129
22047 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.jungheinrich.com

70503 07.10.2021
