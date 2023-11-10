Significant economic slump, geopolitical risks high

Noticeable decline in orders, incoming orders still up against previous year at €3,873 million

Revenue exceeds €4 billion mark with an increase of 18 per cent

EBIT at €339 million with EBIT ROS of 8.4 per cent

Negative free cash flow, positive operating free cash flow when acquisitions not taken into account

Post-merger integration of Storage Solutions proceeding as planned

All remaining shares in robotics specialist Magazino acquired

Forecast for 2023 unchanged