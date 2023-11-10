Interim statement as of 30 September 2023
Conference call
Dr Lars Brzoska (Chairman of the Board of Management)
Dr Volker Hues (Member of the Board of Management, Finance) Hamburg, 10 November 2023
Q1-Q3 2023 At a glance
Significant economic slump, geopolitical risks high
Noticeable decline in orders, incoming orders still up against previous year at €3,873 million
Revenue exceeds €4 billion mark with an increase of 18 per cent
EBIT at €339 million with EBIT ROS of 8.4 per cent
Negative free cash flow, positive operating free cash flow when acquisitions not taken into account
Post-merger integration of Storage Solutions proceeding as planned
All remaining shares in robotics specialist Magazino acquired
Forecast for 2023 unchanged
Despite noticeable decline in orders, incoming orders higher than in previous year
Incoming orders
in € million
+5%
1,133
1,189
Q3 2022
Q3 2023
+8%
3,594
3,873
Q1-Q3 2022
Q1-Q3 2023
Incoming orders of €127 million from the Storage Solutions Group included from 15 March 2023
New business including Storage Solutions driving revenue
Revenue
in € million
+14%
1,195
1,362
Q3 2022
Q3 2023
+18%
4,020
3,397
Q1-Q3 2022
Q1-Q3 2023
Storage Solutions contribution to revenue €67 million
Main driver: new business including
Storage Solutions (€136 million)
Slight slowdown in earnings in third quarter, cumulatively significantly higher than in previous year
EBIT
in € million
-1%
104.0
103.0
EBIT ROS
8.7%
7.6%
Q3 2022
Q3 2023
+27%
338.8
265.9
EBIT ROS
7.8%
8.4%
Q1-Q3 2022
Q1-Q3 2023
Storage Solutions contribution to operating result: €9 million
Contribution to earnings offset by negative effects from purchase price allocation (€5 million) and variable remuneration elements (€4 million)
Storage Solutions contribution to operating result: €21 million
Overall, EBIT affected by acquisition in the amount of €7 million
due to transaction-related costs (€8 million), effects of purchase price
allocation (€10 million) and variable remuneration components
(€10 million)
Number of employees continues to increase due to strategy implementation
Employees in the Group
in FTE1
+1,262
+6%
19,583
20,845
8,135
8,620
11,448
12,225
30/09/2022
Abroad
Germany
30/09/2023
Addition primarily due to increased sales staff and Storage Solutions Group (179 employees), Magazino (123 employees), Chomutov
(69 employees) and expansion of nearshoring organisation (161 employees)
1 Full-time equivalents (FTE), including trainees and apprentices, excluding temporary workers.
2023 forecast unchanged
Actual
Forecast
Forecast
2022
March 20231
April 20232
Incoming orders in € billion
4.8
4.8 to 5.2
5.0 to 5.4
Revenue in € billion
4.8
4.9 to 5.3
5.1 to 5.5
EBIT in € million
386
350 to 400
400 to 450
EBIT ROS in %
8.1
7.3 to 8.1
7.8 to 8.6
EBT in € million
347
325 to 375
370 to 420
EBT ROS in %
7.3
6.6 to 7.4
7.2 to 8.0
ROCE in %
16.3
13.0 to 16.0
15.0 to 18.0
Free cash flow in € million
-239
significantly better, but still negative
- 2022 Annual Report
- Ad hoc announcement on 24 April 2023 and interim statement as of 31 March 2023
Effects from the
acquisition of Storage Solutions
Incoming orders: €0.3 billion
Revenue: €0.2 billion
EBIT €25 million to €30 million
Negative EBIT effects:
- One-offtransaction-related costs (€8 million)
- Purchase price allocation (€13 million)
- Variable, performance-related remuneration (€15 million)
Free cash flow affected by €307 million purchase price payment, positive free cash flow when acquisitions excluded
Status
Strategic fields of action
Automation
Digitalisation
Energy systems
Efficiency
Global footprint
Sustainability
Central targets for 2025
Revenue of €5.5 billion with CAGR of 7%
EBIT ROS between 8-10%
EBIT per employee ~€23,000
ROCE between 21-25%
Free cash flow >€100 million
Revenue outside Europe of 20%
Lithium-ion equipment ratio of 70%
Female managers 20%
Net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 | Scope 1 & 2
Automation
Material product innovations for rapidly growing markets
First PowerCube orders secured
Market launch: new mobile robot solution of the future with EAE 212a
Complete takeover of all shares and initial consolidation in Q3 2023
With more than 120 employees, one of the largest mobile robot developer teams in Europe
Technology platform for the operation of logistics robots even in a mixed human-machine environment
