Interim statement as of 30 September 2023

Conference call

Dr Lars Brzoska (Chairman of the Board of Management)

Dr Volker Hues (Member of the Board of Management, Finance) Hamburg, 10 November 2023

Q1-Q3 2023 At a glance

Significant economic slump, geopolitical risks high

Noticeable decline in orders, incoming orders still up against previous year at €3,873 million

Revenue exceeds €4 billion mark with an increase of 18 per cent

EBIT at €339 million with EBIT ROS of 8.4 per cent

Negative free cash flow, positive operating free cash flow when acquisitions not taken into account

Post-merger integration of Storage Solutions proceeding as planned

All remaining shares in robotics specialist Magazino acquired

Forecast for 2023 unchanged

Despite noticeable decline in orders, incoming orders higher than in previous year

Incoming orders

in € million

+5%

1,133

1,189

Q3 2022

Q3 2023

+8%

3,594

3,873

Q1-Q3 2022

Q1-Q3 2023

Incoming orders of €127 million from the Storage Solutions Group included from 15 March 2023

New business including Storage Solutions driving revenue

Revenue

in € million

+14%

1,195

1,362

Q3 2022

Q3 2023

+18%

4,020

3,397

Q1-Q3 2022

Q1-Q3 2023

Storage Solutions contribution to revenue €67 million

Main driver: new business including

Storage Solutions (€136 million)

Slight slowdown in earnings in third quarter, cumulatively significantly higher than in previous year

EBIT

in € million

-1%

104.0

103.0

EBIT ROS

8.7%

7.6%

Q3 2022

Q3 2023

+27%

338.8

265.9

EBIT ROS

7.8%

8.4%

Q1-Q3 2022

Q1-Q3 2023

Storage Solutions contribution to operating result: €9 million

Contribution to earnings offset by negative effects from purchase price allocation (€5 million) and variable remuneration elements (€4 million)

Storage Solutions contribution to operating result: €21 million

Overall, EBIT affected by acquisition in the amount of €7 million

due to transaction-related costs (€8 million), effects of purchase price

allocation (€10 million) and variable remuneration components

(€10 million)

Number of employees continues to increase due to strategy implementation

Employees in the Group

in FTE1

+1,262

+6%

19,583

20,845

8,135

8,620

11,448

12,225

30/09/2022

Abroad

Germany

30/09/2023

Addition primarily due to increased sales staff and Storage Solutions Group (179 employees), Magazino (123 employees), Chomutov

(69 employees) and expansion of nearshoring organisation (161 employees)

1 Full-time equivalents (FTE), including trainees and apprentices, excluding temporary workers.

2023 forecast unchanged

Actual

Forecast

Forecast

2022

March 20231

April 20232

Incoming orders in € billion

4.8

4.8 to 5.2

5.0 to 5.4

Revenue in € billion

4.8

4.9 to 5.3

5.1 to 5.5

EBIT in € million

386

350 to 400

400 to 450

EBIT ROS in %

8.1

7.3 to 8.1

7.8 to 8.6

EBT in € million

347

325 to 375

370 to 420

EBT ROS in %

7.3

6.6 to 7.4

7.2 to 8.0

ROCE in %

16.3

13.0 to 16.0

15.0 to 18.0

Free cash flow in € million

-239

significantly better, but still negative

  1. 2022 Annual Report
  2. Ad hoc announcement on 24 April 2023 and interim statement as of 31 March 2023

Effects from the

acquisition of Storage Solutions

Incoming orders: €0.3 billion

Revenue: €0.2 billion

EBIT €25 million to €30 million

Negative EBIT effects:

  • One-offtransaction-related costs (€8 million)
  • Purchase price allocation (€13 million)
  • Variable, performance-related remuneration (€15 million)

Free cash flow affected by €307 million purchase price payment, positive free cash flow when acquisitions excluded

Status

Strategic fields of action

Automation

Digitalisation

Energy systems

Efficiency

Global footprint

Sustainability

Central targets for 2025

Revenue of €5.5 billion with CAGR of 7%

EBIT ROS between 8-10%

EBIT per employee ~€23,000

ROCE between 21-25%

Free cash flow >€100 million

Revenue outside Europe of 20%

Lithium-ion equipment ratio of 70%

Female managers 20%

Net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 | Scope 1 & 2

Automation

Material product innovations for rapidly growing markets

First PowerCube orders secured

Market launch: new mobile robot solution of the future with EAE 212a

x

Complete takeover of all shares and initial consolidation in Q3 2023

With more than 120 employees, one of the largest mobile robot developer teams in Europe

Technology platform for the operation of logistics robots even in a mixed human-machine environment

