  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Jungheinrich AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JUN3   DE0006219934

JUNGHEINRICH AG

(JUN3)
  Report
03/31 04:27:10 am EDT
26.8 EUR   -0.15%
Jungheinrich : Intralogistics Pioneers

03/31/2022 | 04:06am EDT
  • Incoming orders: €4.87 billion (+ 28.9 per cent)
  • Revenue: €4.24 billion (+ 11.3 per cent)
  • EBIT: €360 million (+ 65.1 per cent)
  • EBIT ROS: 8.5 per cent
  • Proposed dividend: €0.68 per preferred share
  • Ad hoc announcement due to heightened economic uncertainty
  • Macroeconomic risks increase in response to Russia-Ukraine war
  • Forecast for 2022: profitable growth but with less Momentum

Jungheinrich is presenting the financial figures for 2021 at its balance sheet press conference today. Despite the coronavirus pandemic and strained supply chains, the Group saw record figures for incoming orders, revenue and profit. Despite increasing risks and higher economic uncertainty, the company expects continued profitable growth in the current year, albeit with less momentum than originally planned. Against this background, the company published its forecast for 2022 in an ad hoc announcement on 24 March.

Jungheinrich can look back on the most successful financial year in the company's history. Despite ongoing restrictions in business activities and continued challenges posed to supply chains by the coronavirus pandemic, the Jungheinrich Group's incoming orders and revenue rose more sharply in 2021 than initially forecast. "We are very pleased with the course of business in the 2021 financial year," says Dr Lars Brzoska, Chairman of the Board of Management of Jungheinrich AG. The forecast target ranges for incoming orders and revenue, which had already been corrected upwards during the year due to continuing strong demand for Jungheinrich products and services, were exceeded. Incoming orders reached a record figure of €4.87 billion. Group revenue also saw a historic high at €4.24 billion. EBIT improved significantly and, totalling €360 million, exceeded the previous year's value by €142 million, or an increase of 65 per cent. EBIT ROS also topped the previous year's value, increasing by 8.5 per cent. EBT came to €349 million. EBT return on sales amounted to 8.2 per cent. "We started the 2021 financial year with the aim of growing profitably even in the pandemic and create sustainable value. We succeeded in that," says Dr Brzoska.

As in the previous year, the coronavirus pandemic had a significant impact on global supply chains in 2021. For this reason, the company continued to put a great amount of effort into securing materials for Jungheinrich. However, the company was able to continue avoiding production standstills at its plants through targeted, successful supply chain management. It was also able to compensate for cost increases thanks to successful efficiency management and appropriate price adjustments. Against this background, the Board of Management of Jungheinrich AG will propose a dividend payout of €0.66 per ordinary share and €0.68 per preferred share to the Annual General Meeting on 10 May 2022. This equates to an increase of 61 per cent and 58 per cent compared with the previous year and also represents a historic value for the dividend.

Since February 2022, macroeconomic risks have massively increased. The Russian invasion of Ukraine is having an impact not only on business with the countries concerned themselves, but is also significantly increasing the uncertainties for economic development throughout Europe and beyond. Even so, the Board of Management of Jungheinrich AG generally expects to see good market demand and therefore assumes that the Group will continue to grow profitably, as the company shared previously in an ad hoc announcement on 24 March. The Board of Management currently expects to see incoming orders slightly below the level of the previous year. Group revenue for 2022 is expected to be slightly above the previous year's value with ongoing bottlenecks in the supply chains. EBIT and EBT are both expected to have a value significantly below that of the previous year. The rates of return for EBIT and EBT could then also be lower compared with the previous year. In terms of developments in the cost of materials, the company anticipates - starting with the current high levels - further noticeable increases over the course of 2022. Other negative effects of the war that are currently not foreseeable were not taken into consideration for the forecast. "It's still too early for a precise assessment of how the war in Ukraine and the sanctions against Russia will affect our business, since the situation is changing rapidly. We are working intensively to assess potential effects on an up-to-date basis and to develop plans for the near and mid- to long-term future," explains Dr Brzoska.

With the aim of creating sustainable value for all stakeholders, Jungheinrich will continue to consistently implement its corporate strategy 2025+. To this end, the company is planning an increase in personnel capacities in 2022, especially in the strategic fields of automation, digitalisation, energy systems, efficiency, global footprint and sustainability. Jungheinrich reviewed and adjusted the targets of the strategy in 2021. As a result, Group revenue is expected to grow organically to €5.5 billion by 2025 and EBIT return on sales (EBIT ROS) to come in between 8 and 10 per cent. The aim is to see a share of revenue from outside Europe of 20 per cent.

At a glance

Jungheinrich Group

2021

2020

Change %

Incoming orders

units

162,400

111,400

45.8

€ million

4,868

3,777

28.9

Orders on hand 31/12

€ million

1,519

821

85.0

Revenue

€ million

4,240

3,809

11.3

thereof Germany

€ million

1,014

917

10.6

thereof abroad

€ million

3,226

2,892

11.5

Foreign ratio

%

76

76

-

Earnings before interest and income taxes (EBIT)

€ million

360

218

65.1

EBIT return on sales (EBIT ROS)

%

8.5

5.7

-

EBIT return on capital employed (ROCE)1

%

19.8

13.5

-

"Intralogistics" EBIT return on capital employed (ROCE new)2

%

20.2

10.8

-

Earnings before taxes (EBT)

€ million

349

200

74.5

EBT return on sales (EBT ROS)

%

8.2

5.3

-

Profit or loss

€ million

267

151

76.8

Capital expenditure3

€ million

71

75

-5.3

Research and development expenditure

€ million

102

89

14.6

Balance sheet total 31/12

€ million

5,769

5,411

6.6

Shareholders' equity 31/12

€ million

1,803

1,546

16.6

thereof subscribed capital

€ million

102

102

-

Employees 31/12

FTE4

19,103

18,103

5.5

thereof Germany

FTE4

7,995

7,577

5.5

thereof abroad

FTE4

11,108

10,526

5.5

Earnings per preferred share5

2.62

1.49

75.8

Dividend per share

- ordinary share

0.666

0.41

61.0

- preferred share

0.686

0.43

58.1

1 EBIT as a percentage of interest-bearing capital employed (balance sheet date)

2 EBIT for the "Intralogistics" segment in % of the segment's average capital employed

3 Property, plant and equipment and intangible assets without capitalised development expenditure and right-of-use assets

4 FTE = full-time equivalents; part-time employees were taken into account according to their hours

5 Based on share of profit attributable to the shareholders of Jungheinrich AG

6 Proposal

Please find the complete Annual Report here.

Disclaimer

Jungheinrich AG published this content on 31 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2022 08:05:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on JUNGHEINRICH AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 4 190 M 4 676 M 4 676 M
Net income 2021 250 M 279 M 279 M
Net cash 2021 331 M 370 M 370 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,0x
Yield 2021 2,46%
Capitalization 2 738 M 3 055 M 3 055 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,57x
EV / Sales 2022 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 18 323
Free-Float 46,6%
Chart JUNGHEINRICH AG
Duration : Period :
Jungheinrich AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JUNGHEINRICH AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 26,84 €
Average target price 41,28 €
Spread / Average Target 53,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lars Brzoska Chief Executive Officer
Volker Hues Chief Financial Officer
Hans-Georg Frey Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sabine Neuß Executive Director-Technology
Birgit von Garrel Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JUNGHEINRICH AG-40.20%3 055
AB VOLVO-14.30%39 709
SINOTRUK (HONG KONG) LIMITED-0.17%4 226
EMBARK TECHNOLOGY, INC.-30.99%2 695
CIMC VEHICLES (GROUP) CO., LTD.-25.59%2 565
SINOTRUK JINAN TRUCK CO., LTD.-27.06%2 280