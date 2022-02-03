Jungheinrich : Platinum certification for corporate responsibility

Jungheinrich lives up to its corporate responsibility like hardly any other company. In recognition of this, the Group has now been awarded the highest sustainability certificate in platinum by the EcoVadis rating agency. As one of the world's leading institutions for assessing corporate responsibility, EcoVadis only awards platinum status to the top one per cent of certified companies. In total, EcoVadis has analysed the sustainability of more than 85,000 companies.

Dr Lars Brzoska, Chairman of the Board of Management of Jungheinrich AG: "Jungheinrich creates sustainable value. For us as a family-owned company, this means in concrete terms that we combine social and ecological responsibility with profitable growth. This self-image drives us to shape intralogistics and the warehouse of the future. The platinum EcoVadis certificate is a great confirmation for us and, of course, an obligation at the same time to continue on our path in the future."

EcoVadis cites the company's intensive sustainability measures, primarily in the categories of environment, labour and human rights, and sustainable procurement, as the reason for Jungheinrich's platinum certification. For example, Jungheinrich committed itself years ago to its own labour and human rights code in all of its sales units in 40 countries worldwide. The Group is also clearly committed to the Paris 1.5-degree climate target and has announced its intention to achieve climate neutrality as a Group. In this context, Jungheinrich has also joined the renowned Science Based Targets initiative. The Group already uses exclusively green electricity at all its German sites. The conversion of the foreign branch offices and plants is currently underway. At the same time, the company has begun to equip various sites with photovoltaic systems to generate its own solar power.

The current assessment represents the third award by EcoVadis in a row. Jungheinrich has already received gold certificates in 2019 and 2020. The company will continue to consistently drive forward its commitment to sustainability in the future. In a next step, sustainability principles will be further expanded in the product development process, whilst also intensifying cooperation with suppliers.

More about the EcoVadis sustainability rating platform at: https://www.ecovadis.com/.