  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Jungheinrich AG
  News
  Summary
    JUN3   DE0006219934

JUNGHEINRICH AG

(JUN3)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Jungheinrich : Platinum certification for corporate responsibility

02/03/2022 | 06:51am EST
Jungheinrich lives up to its corporate responsibility like hardly any other company. In recognition of this, the Group has now been awarded the highest sustainability certificate in platinum by the EcoVadis rating agency. As one of the world's leading institutions for assessing corporate responsibility, EcoVadis only awards platinum status to the top one per cent of certified companies. In total, EcoVadis has analysed the sustainability of more than 85,000 companies.

Dr Lars Brzoska, Chairman of the Board of Management of Jungheinrich AG: "Jungheinrich creates sustainable value. For us as a family-owned company, this means in concrete terms that we combine social and ecological responsibility with profitable growth. This self-image drives us to shape intralogistics and the warehouse of the future. The platinum EcoVadis certificate is a great confirmation for us and, of course, an obligation at the same time to continue on our path in the future."

EcoVadis cites the company's intensive sustainability measures, primarily in the categories of environment, labour and human rights, and sustainable procurement, as the reason for Jungheinrich's platinum certification. For example, Jungheinrich committed itself years ago to its own labour and human rights code in all of its sales units in 40 countries worldwide. The Group is also clearly committed to the Paris 1.5-degree climate target and has announced its intention to achieve climate neutrality as a Group. In this context, Jungheinrich has also joined the renowned Science Based Targets initiative. The Group already uses exclusively green electricity at all its German sites. The conversion of the foreign branch offices and plants is currently underway. At the same time, the company has begun to equip various sites with photovoltaic systems to generate its own solar power.

The current assessment represents the third award by EcoVadis in a row. Jungheinrich has already received gold certificates in 2019 and 2020. The company will continue to consistently drive forward its commitment to sustainability in the future. In a next step, sustainability principles will be further expanded in the product development process, whilst also intensifying cooperation with suppliers.

More about the EcoVadis sustainability rating platform at: https://www.ecovadis.com/.

Disclaimer

Jungheinrich AG published this content on 03 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 February 2022 11:50:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 4 179 M 4 721 M 4 179 M
Net income 2021 247 M 279 M 247 M
Net cash 2021 314 M 355 M 314 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,8x
Yield 2021 1,74%
Capitalization 3 905 M 4 411 M 3 905 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,86x
EV / Sales 2022 0,76x
Nbr of Employees 18 323
Free-Float -
Chart JUNGHEINRICH AG
Duration : Period :
Jungheinrich AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JUNGHEINRICH AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 38,28 €
Average target price 48,65 €
Spread / Average Target 27,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lars Brzoska Chief Executive Officer
Volker Hues Chief Financial Officer
Hans-Georg Frey Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sabine Neuß Executive Director-Technology
Birgit von Garrel Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JUNGHEINRICH AG-14.71%4 411
AB VOLVO1.41%47 081
SINOTRUK (HONG KONG) LIMITED-3.83%4 088
CIMC VEHICLES (GROUP) CO., LTD.-11.91%2 886
SINOTRUK JINAN TRUCK CO., LTD.-18.77%2 534
ANHUI HELI CO., LTD.-11.19%1 293