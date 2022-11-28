Jungheinrich : issues an ECP commercial paper program

Extended access to the capital markets independently of banks

Strong interest in the first issues

Jungheinrich successfully launched its first commercial paper program, thus expanding its financing options on the capital market. The total volume of the program amounts to €300 million.

By placing its first commercial paper program, Jungheinrich has expanded the Group's ability to raise funds on the capital market independently of banks and successfully extended its financial scope of action. The commercial paper serves Jungheinrich as a supplement to its existing short-term financing instruments. "We are pleased that Jungheinrich's commercial paper has met with great interest on the financial market," says Dr. Volker Hues, Jungheinrich AG's Chief Financial Officer. "The successful issuance of our first commercial paper is proof of investors' confidence in Jungheinrich's business model and contributes to a significant broadening of our investor base."

Commercial paper are money market instruments with a maturity of up to 364 days that can be traded as bearer bonds. The program has a STEP (Short-Term European Paper) label, which is relevant for the ECB eligibility of the securities issued. STEP is an initiative of the European Money Markets Institute (EMMI) that sets market standards and has established STEP as a quality label.

The first placements of commercial paper were in a maturity range of one to three months. Commerzbank AG supported the commercial paper program as the arranger. The dealers of the program are Bayerische Landesbank, BNP Paribas, Commerzbank AG, and DZ Bank AG Deutsche Zentral-Genossenschaftsbank, Frankfurt am Main. Hogan Lovells International LLP acted as the transaction council.