Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Jungheinrich AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JUN3   DE0006219934

JUNGHEINRICH AG

(JUN3)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  07:29 2022-11-28 am EST
27.65 EUR   -1.53%
07:15aJungheinrich : issues an ECP commercial paper program
PU
11/16JUNGHEINRICH AG : Warburg Research keeps its Buy rating
MD
11/14JUNGHEINRICH AG : Hauck & Aufhauser keeps its Buy rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Jungheinrich : issues an ECP commercial paper program

11/28/2022 | 07:15am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  • Extended access to the capital markets independently of banks
  • Strong interest in the first issues

Jungheinrich successfully launched its first commercial paper program, thus expanding its financing options on the capital market. The total volume of the program amounts to €300 million.

By placing its first commercial paper program, Jungheinrich has expanded the Group's ability to raise funds on the capital market independently of banks and successfully extended its financial scope of action. The commercial paper serves Jungheinrich as a supplement to its existing short-term financing instruments. "We are pleased that Jungheinrich's commercial paper has met with great interest on the financial market," says Dr. Volker Hues, Jungheinrich AG's Chief Financial Officer. "The successful issuance of our first commercial paper is proof of investors' confidence in Jungheinrich's business model and contributes to a significant broadening of our investor base."

Commercial paper are money market instruments with a maturity of up to 364 days that can be traded as bearer bonds. The program has a STEP (Short-Term European Paper) label, which is relevant for the ECB eligibility of the securities issued. STEP is an initiative of the European Money Markets Institute (EMMI) that sets market standards and has established STEP as a quality label.

The first placements of commercial paper were in a maturity range of one to three months. Commerzbank AG supported the commercial paper program as the arranger. The dealers of the program are Bayerische Landesbank, BNP Paribas, Commerzbank AG, and DZ Bank AG Deutsche Zentral-Genossenschaftsbank, Frankfurt am Main. Hogan Lovells International LLP acted as the transaction council.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Jungheinrich AG published this content on 28 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2022 12:14:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about JUNGHEINRICH AG
07:15aJungheinrich : issues an ECP commercial paper program
PU
11/16JUNGHEINRICH AG : Warburg Research keeps its Buy rating
MD
11/14JUNGHEINRICH AG : Hauck & Aufhauser keeps its Buy rating
MD
11/11JUNGHEINRICH AG : Baader Bank keeps its Buy rating
MD
11/11JUNGHEINRICH AG : Warburg Research keeps its Buy rating
MD
11/11Jungheinrich : im dritten Quartal 2022
PU
10/28JUNGHEINRICH AG : Baader Bank reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
10/10JUNGHEINRICH AG : Receives a Buy rating from Warburg Research
MD
10/07JUNGHEINRICH AG : Berenberg reiterates its Buy rating
MD
09/30Jungheinrich : JT Energy Systems opens 25 MW battery storage facility
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JUNGHEINRICH AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 4 700 M 4 887 M 4 887 M
Net income 2022 252 M 262 M 262 M
Net cash 2022 72,5 M 75,4 M 75,4 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,4x
Yield 2022 2,33%
Capitalization 2 864 M 2 978 M 2 978 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,59x
EV / Sales 2023 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 19 400
Free-Float 46,6%
Chart JUNGHEINRICH AG
Duration : Period :
Jungheinrich AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JUNGHEINRICH AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 28,08 €
Average target price 34,14 €
Spread / Average Target 21,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lars Brzoska Chief Executive Officer
Volker Hues Chief Financial Officer
Hans-Georg Frey Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sabine Neuß Head-Technology
Wolff Lange Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JUNGHEINRICH AG-37.43%2 978
AB VOLVO-6.86%38 536
SINOTRUK (HONG KONG) LIMITED-17.25%3 508
SINOTRUK JINAN TRUCK CO.,LTD.-19.42%2 220
CIMC VEHICLES (GROUP) CO., LTD.-29.41%1 999
ANHUI HELI CO.,LTD.13.51%1 466