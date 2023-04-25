Advanced search
    JUN3   DE0006219934

JUNGHEINRICH AG

(JUN3)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:25:19 2023-04-25 am EDT
33.78 EUR   +10.75%
05:07aJungheinrich raises annual forecast after strong start to the year
DP
02:43aJungheinrich in demand in pre-market trading - forecast raised
DP
04/24Jungheinrich Ag : Jungheinrich raises forecast for 2023 and publishes preliminary figures as of 31 March 2023
EQ
Jungheinrich raises annual forecast after strong start to the year

04/25/2023 | 05:07am EDT
(In the announcement of April 24, 8:13 p.m., the reason for the forecast increase was corrected).

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - Forklift manufacturer Jungheinrich has raised its outlook after a strong start to the year. According to a statement Monday evening, the company now anticipates incoming orders of between 5.0 and 5.4 billion euros and sales of 5.1 to 5.5 billion euros in 2023. The target range for both figures has thus been increased by 200 million euros. The share price on the Tradegate trading platform increased significantly compared with the Xetra closing price.

Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) are now expected to reach 400 to 450 million euros in 2023, compared with 350 to 400 million euros previously. This includes both positive and negative effects from the acquisition. The increased forecast would result in an EBIT margin of 7.8 to 8.6 percent. Previously, 7.3 to 8.1 percent had been on the cards.

The Kion competitor also presented preliminary figures for the first quarter. According to these, order intake rose slightly to 1.35 billion euros. Sales increased by more than a fifth to 1.29 billion euros. Operating profit increased by just over half to 120 million euros. The full figures are to follow on May 8./mis/he/zb/jha/


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
JUNGHEINRICH AG 11.02% 33.86 Delayed Quote.14.75%
MDAX -0.74% 27522.27 Delayed Quote.10.40%
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION 0.93% 7630 Delayed Quote.4.42%
UK 10Y CASH -1.26% 3.8727 Delayed Quote.6.83%
Financials
Sales 2022 4 702 M 5 184 M 5 184 M
Net income 2022 247 M 273 M 273 M
Net cash 2022 71,2 M 78,5 M 78,5 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,6x
Yield 2022 2,19%
Capitalization 3 111 M 3 430 M 3 430 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,65x
EV / Sales 2023 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 19 400
Free-Float 46,6%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 30,50 €
Average target price 36,36 €
Spread / Average Target 19,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lars Brzoska Chief Executive Officer
Volker Hues Chief Financial Officer
Hans-Georg Frey Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sabine Neuß Head-Technology
Wolff Lange Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JUNGHEINRICH AG14.75%3 430
AB VOLVO13.86%42 789
SINOTRUK (HONG KONG) LIMITED5.33%4 031
CIMC VEHICLES (GROUP) CO., LTD.64.66%3 312
SINOTRUK JINAN TRUCK CO.,LTD.-2.36%2 456
ANHUI HELI CO.,LTD.48.67%2 098
