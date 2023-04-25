Jungheinrich raises annual forecast after strong start to the year

(In the announcement of April 24, 8:13 p.m., the reason for the forecast increase was corrected).

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - Forklift manufacturer Jungheinrich has raised its outlook after a strong start to the year. According to a statement Monday evening, the company now anticipates incoming orders of between 5.0 and 5.4 billion euros and sales of 5.1 to 5.5 billion euros in 2023. The target range for both figures has thus been increased by 200 million euros. The share price on the Tradegate trading platform increased significantly compared with the Xetra closing price.

Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) are now expected to reach 400 to 450 million euros in 2023, compared with 350 to 400 million euros previously. This includes both positive and negative effects from the acquisition. The increased forecast would result in an EBIT margin of 7.8 to 8.6 percent. Previously, 7.3 to 8.1 percent had been on the cards.

The Kion competitor also presented preliminary figures for the first quarter. According to these, order intake rose slightly to 1.35 billion euros. Sales increased by more than a fifth to 1.29 billion euros. Operating profit increased by just over half to 120 million euros. The full figures are to follow on May 8./mis/he/zb/jha/