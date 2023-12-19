AKL with 12,480 container storage locations in two aisles

Two efficient Jungheinrich STC storage and retrieval machines

Warehouse control via Jungheinrich Warehouse Control System

Güde GmbH has commissioned Jungheinrich to build a fully automated small parts warehouse for its production site in Plettenberg, Sauerland. The manufacturer of spring washers, bent wire parts and screw and shaft locking devices intends to expand its capacities and streamline processes in order to respond to its steady growth and prepare for future growth. "In order to meet the increased challenges facing our company, we are delighted to have found the ideal partner in Jungheinrich to automate our small parts storage in our new building in Plettenberg," says Managing Director Lutz Güde, whose company previously only used manual industrial trucks and racking systems.

Jungheinrich is supplying an automated small parts warehouse (AKL) with two 40 metre long and 7.3 metre high aisles. The warehouse offers space for a total of 12,480 containers with a maximum capacity of 50 kilograms. The containers are stored double-deep, which maximises the storage capacity. The miniload is controlled via the Jungheinrich Warehouse Control System (WCS). Up to 330 containers can be stored and retrieved per hour. If required, the system can be extended by a third aisle without affecting ongoing operations.

The aisles are operated by two Jungheinrich STC storage and retrieval machines. They achieve a maximum speed of up to 6 metres per second. Thanks to the Omega travel drive, which is integrated into the mast base to save space, the STC has a very small approach dimension. The design of the mast is also particularly sustainable, as its low weight ensures particularly low energy consumption.