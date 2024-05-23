FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - A buy recommendation from the British bank HSBC increased investor interest in Jungheinrich on Thursday. The share price of the warehouse technology manufacturer rose by 5.3 percent to 36.66 euros, making the shares one of the leaders in the MDax.

The shares of competitor Kion followed almost equally in the mid-cap index, also gaining slightly more than five percent.

In his study, analyst Christoph Dolleschal referred to the expectation of growing global demand for warehouse automation solutions - which also went down well with Kion. While he upgraded Jungheinrich from "hold" to "buy", he confirmed his "buy" recommendation for Kion. On a positive note, the expert mentioned the prospect of double-digit percentage annual growth in the warehouse automation business until 2030./tih/jha/